Located in Port Anthony, on the island of Jamaica, there is a peculiar waterfall that disappears through a hole in a rock and ends in a Cenote, a kind of cave submerged in darkness.

This is not a rarity for this Caribbean island paradise, since the Cenotes and waterfalls are a trademark of Bob Marley’s land, where they say that every living being says “yeah-man” (pronounced “Yaman”) as an affirmation, meaning that everything is fine.

The country, which has been independent of the UK since 1962, does not just offer that kindness of its people. It is also the cradle of reggae -A World Heritage Site since 2018-, it has beaches with warm and turquoise waters and jungle spaces full of waterfalls.

Although for people like the Norwegian tourists Frederic Esnault and Tshawe Bagwa, who ventured into those natural oddities of Port Anthony, that “yeah-man” could be instantly changed into a “wow” of endless wonder.

A moment of surprise

The couple was out on a hike in the jungle and decided to film the moment they jump into a waterfall. The point is that the watercourse unexpectedly sucks them both out of view, which is a second disappearing from the image as if they had drowned.

The video that has gone viral on social networks was uploaded to YouTube. Frederic told what happened later, which ended in a real moment of pleasure for those who like to swim: “The waterfall leads to a Cenote, a kind of cave, and the stream takes you to the end of the Cenote that is located in total darkness”.