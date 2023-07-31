Amazing Hiking Trails That Will Take You to Epic Waterfalls in Costa Rica

Embark on exciting outdoor adventures, breathing fresh air and capturing unforgettable moments with your camera.Together with the Costa Rican Tourism Institute, we have created for you an exciting list of impressive waterfalls.

Stretch your legs on magical trails and enjoy revitalizing baths in some of the best waterfalls this tropical country has to offer.Discover hidden treasures among lush forests, feel the breeze on your face as you marvel at majestic waterfalls, and immerse yourself in the pure energy of nature. Each step will be an opportunity to live unique moments and capture the natural beauty in photographs that will last forever.

1) Nauyaca Waterfall

This waterfall is located in the south of the country in Dominical. It consists of two waterfalls that belong to the Barucito River. Its drop is 45 meters and the second waterfall is 20 meters, the latter has a large natural pool 6 meters deep. The route from the main entrance to the waterfall is 6 km and you can walk, go horseback riding or go in a 4×4.

2) Uvita Waterfall

It is also known as the green waterfall and is located on private property with private parking. You must take a cart from the BCR of Uvita following the signs to the waterfall, it is about 10 minutes from the center of Uvita, going up the mountain. Although it is not a large waterfall, it offers paths to relax and a lot of biodiversity worth admiring.

3) El Encanto Waterfall

It is located in Esparza de Puntarenas, in the town of El Barón, precisely in San Rafael de Esparza. It has a drop of 40 meters and has a large pool. The road is in good condition and about 600 meters before reaching the owners’ farm the road is gravel.

4) El Paraíso Waterfall

It is located in Grecia and has a 65-meter drop and 1 meter depth. There is a first route of 300 m to reach a picnic area and then you must go down a path for another 100 meters to see the waterfall.

5) Oriole Waterfall

It is located within the Hacienda Guachipelín near the Rincón de la Vieja National Park. It is 25 meters high and is surrounded by a canyon. Its waters have an emerald green color.