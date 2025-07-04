More
    Search
    Local News
    Updated:

    Although the Alert Has Been Lowered, Poás Volcano National Park Will Not Reopen Yet: Sinac Prepares Reopening Plan

    Sinac keeps the park closed while it carries out inspections and maintenance work

    By Beleida Delgado
    0

    Must Read

    Beleida Delgado

    Although the Poás Volcano has entered a more stable phase and the alert has been lowered to green, the National Park will remain closed for now. This was confirmed by the National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac) while they prepare the tourism reopening plan. According to Sinac, the decision responds to established safety protocols for this type of protected wilderness area.

    Furthermore, the closure will remain in place until the necessary inspections, maintenance work, and technical evaluations are carried out to ensure a safe experience for visitors.

    “The planned reopening date will be officially announced in the coming days. Prior to its opening, a series of infrastructure maintenance activities must be carried out,” said Franz Tattenbach, Minister of the Environment.

    Volcanic Activity

    The alert change to green was declared by the National Emergency Commission (CNE) on July 2, after confirming a sustained decrease in volcanic activity, based on reports from the Technical Advisory Committee on Volcanology and Seismology.

    Experts from Ovsicori, the National Seismological Network, and the Atmospheric Chemistry Laboratory observed:

    Low-amplitude seismic tremor.

    Stability in volcanic gases.

    Some long-period seismic events.

    Decreased intensity of phreatic eruptions.

    However, SINAC (National Meteorological Service) reminded that risk management procedures must be followed, especially in public areas, before authorizing tourist entry.

    What’s next?

    While an official date is being confirmed, the SINAC Central Conservation Area is working on:

    Review of infrastructure and trails.

    Preventive maintenance in transit areas.

    Coordination with the CNE and local committees.

    Updated protocols for safe entry.

    The park has been closed since March 23, when Poás Volcano entered an active eruptive phase. Although the current situation is more stable, the reopening will be gradual and based on technical criteria, authorities emphasized.

    - Advertisement -
    Source Mariana Mena
    ViaBELEIDA DELGADO
    Previous article
    An Example Educator Says Goodbye after Thirty Years of Serving his Country
    Next article
    Costa Rican Hotels Project 66% Occupancy for this July Vacations

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Top Local DestinationsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican Hotels Project 66% Occupancy for this July Vacations

    Hotels in Costa Rica project an average occupancy rate of 66% during the mid-season holidays. This period is between...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2025 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »