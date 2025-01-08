As of January 8, 2025, all Costa Ricans planning to visit the United Kingdom will need to comply with a crucial new regulation: obtaining an Electronic Travel Authorization, known as a UK ETA. Failure to obtain this permit could result in the impossibility of boarding their flight to this European destination.

What Regions Does the United Kingdom Include?

Understanding the geography of the United Kingdom is essential. This territory is made up of four nations: England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. As of the stipulated date, entering any of these countries will be impossible without the corresponding authorization.

Among the most popular metropolises within the United Kingdom are London, Manchester, Liverpool, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast. These places are not only tourist centers, but also cultural and economic hubs that attract millions of visitors each year.

Definition of UK ETA

The UK ETA is not equivalent to a visa. It is an essential electronic authorization for those wishing to travel to the UK, whether for tourism, business, transit or short-term study. This permit is completely managed online, which simplifies the process for travelers.

UK ETA Application Process

To process the UK ETA, travelers must download the official app, available for both iOS and Android devices. It is essential to be careful and avoid unofficial websites that may charge excessive fees or pose a risk of fraud.

Once the application is approved, the UK ETA is electronically linked to the applicant’s passport. It is important to remember that if the passport is renewed, it will be necessary to reapply for the UK ETA.

Use of Biometric Passports

Applicants do not need a biometric passport to obtain a UK ETA. This permit is valid for both traditional and biometric passports, as long as they are current. For example, many people have been able to obtain their UK ETA using older passports without any problems.

Duration of Authorization

The UK ETA is valid for a period of two years or until the applicant’s passport expires, depending on which of these events occurs first.

Permitted Activities with the UK ETA

With the approved UK ETA, Costa Rican travelers will be able to make multiple trips to the UK, staying in the country for up to six months for tourism, business, or visiting relatives, among others. However, it is crucial to go through immigration control upon arrival, where an officer may request to verify that entry requirements are met.

Stopovers in the United Kingdom

For those using UK airports as stopovers on their travels, the UK ETA will be equally necessary. This regulation ensures that all travelers comply with the appropriate regulations when entering UK airspace.

Costs Associated with the UK ETA

The application fee for the UK ETA is £10, or approximately $13 USD, payable by credit card, debit card or Apple Pay only.

Travel to the Republic of Ireland

It is important to distinguish that if the destination is the Republic of Ireland, which is part of the European Union, the UK ETA will not be required. However, to enter Northern Ireland, the permit will be mandatory.

Differentiation between UK ETA and ETIAS

The UK ETA applies exclusively to the territory of the United Kingdom and should not be confused with the ETIAS, which will be mandatory for travel to European Union countries and will be implemented in the second half of 2025.

Travel to Other European Countries

The UK ETA is limited to the four countries that make up the United Kingdom. For travel to nations such as Spain, France or Italy, this authorization is not required, as the UK is not part of the European Union or the Schengen Area.

Official UK ETA Information

For more information and to ensure that the process is legitimate, travelers can access the official UK government website with details on the UK ETA. Selecting the application through the official app is essential to avoid fraud.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR