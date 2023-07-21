Aleste in Curridabat Has 1,000 New Trees of 24 Native Species

Aleste held its third edition of tree planting and met the goal of planting 1,000 new individuals of 24 different species. These are trees of the following native species:

• Bumblebee

• Annatto

• Aguacatillo

• Bijarro

• Bitter Cedar

• Yellowbark

• Gravilia

• Guaba

• Guachipelin

• Guarumo

• Guava

• Guitite

• Ossicle

• Fig

• Red fig

• Ira coffee

• Laurel

• Parrot

• Black wood

• Doll

• Maybe

• Tucuico

• Mountain tucuico

• Uruca

Biodiversity Strategy

“The planting of trees in the project is not an isolated initiative, but responds to the Biodiversity Strategy of the project. At this, restoration goals were defined for the areas near the rivers, whose final objective is to facilitate connectivity between the Tiribí Protected Zone and the Carpintera Protected Zone. In addition, it allows us to contribute to the development of a walkable, inclusive, green and safe city. That means a city where people can enjoy their public life, come into contact with cultural and recreational activities, actively participating in creating community”, expressed Federico Baltodando, director of the Aleste project.

In 2021, the first edition took place, in which 163 trees were planted; a year later, the goal of 526 was reached. This year, the number of trees planted was almost doubled. Thanks to these 3 days of volunteering, today Aleste has 1,689 trees planted.

136 volunteers for it

“Through volunteer days, we generate a positive impact in the communities where we operate. At the same time, we offer our collaborators unique experiences to raise awareness about their role in facing the challenges of sustainable development. Reforestation in our projects and areas of influence has benefits such as reducing the effect of heat islands, water retention and adaptation to climate change. This last edition was very special because 136 volunteers participated: we involved business partners and suppliers such as AR Holdings and the electromechanical company JyJ”, added Baltodano.

The planting of native trees in Aleste allows the creation of natural habitats for various species of plants and animals. This helps conserve local biodiversity and encourage the presence of birds, insects and other organisms that contribute to ecological balance, the company said.

In Aleste, a biodiversity baseline was established. In this process, 110 species of fauna were identified, among them birds with decreasing populations such as the Boreal Pibí (Contopuscooperi) and the Costa Rican Finch (Melazonecabanisi). The latter is an endemic species that is on the verge of extinction.