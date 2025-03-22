Airlines and even travel agencies are required to check yellow fever vaccination certificates for passengers arriving from high-risk areas. This measure applies to 44 countries, including Brazil, Colombia, and Peru, and aims to prevent the spread of this disease in Costa Rica.

Health Minister Mary Munive explained that they are required to verify that their passengers meet this requirement before boarding the flight. Otherwise, those who do not present a valid vaccination certificate will not be allowed to board.

“If for any reason they verify that the person does not meet the vaccination requirement, they will not be allowed to board the flight that will bring them back to Costa Rica,” Munive stated, referring to Article 8 of the Decree, which establishes the responsibility of these companies in implementing the measure.

Questions

Without a doubt, the implementation of this measure has raised many questions among the population. Below, we answer the main questions you should keep in mind before planning your trip.

When do they request the vaccination certificate?

The request is made when the person arrives at the airport of one of the countries on the restriction list.

What happens if I have the vaccine but the certificate has expired?

The Ministry of Health recommends going to one of the 82 Governing Areas of the Ministry in the country to complete the procedure.

If I have to leave the country for mandatory reasons, what can I do?

Authorities have indicated that it is important to make prior arrangements to identify where vaccinations are being administered in these at-risk countries. For example, in Colombia, El Dorado Airport administers them free of charge, but there is a fee for the certificate.

Are there cases of Yellow Fever in Costa Rica?

No, there are currently no cases in the country. The expansion of the requirement is a preventive measure to prevent the disease from entering areas with outbreaks.

The minister emphasized that, despite the lack of domestic availability of the vaccine, the country is taking measures to maintain the resolution, as “the mosquito doesn’t respect the paperwork” and can spread the disease if the population is unaware of the associated risks.

Why aren’t vaccines being imported?

Munive added that, despite the shortage, the situation is due to outbreaks in other countries, which have diverted vaccines to areas of greatest need.

According to experts, 2024 saw the worst dengue epidemic in history, and the vector has changed its epidemiological behavior. Now the Aedes aegypti mosquito has contracted the disease and, upon reaching urban areas, has caused outbreaks in countries like Brazil.

“Currently, there is a diversion of these vaccines to South America due to the outbreaks, and the market has contracted,” she clarified. In this regard, he urged the population to be aware of the situation: “If you have to go out and don’t have the vaccine, do it, because that’s where they are.”

On the other hand, Massimo Manzi, director of the Costa Rican Chamber of Health, highlighted the difficulties the private sector faces in obtaining vaccines. “The demand for the vaccine is extremely high, due to the high number of cases in endemic countries, and the private sector is subject to the laboratories, which are prioritizing areas with outbreaks,” Manzi noted.

New risk areas

Given this, Costa Ricans wishing to travel to Colombia, Peru, Brazil, and 41 other countries must have the yellow fever vaccine. “It is important to emphasize that this measure applies both to people traveling to countries considered at risk for yellow fever transmission and to those entering Costa Rica from these territories,” the ministry stated.

