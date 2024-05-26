More
    Air Transat Confirms More Frequencies from Canada to Guanacaste Airport

    The flight will arrive at 11:30 a.m. and depart at 12:40 to Montreal's Trudeau International Airport

    By TCRN STAFF
    One to two times a week starting in July on Wednesdays and Sundays, Air Transat will offer frequencies from Montreal, Canada to Guanacaste Airport.The flight will arrive at 11:30 a.m. and depart at 12:40 to Montreal’s Trudeau International Airport (YUL).

    Air Transat will operate an A321 aircraft with a capacity of 198 seats.Air Transat operated from Montreal only during the winter season (November – April). The extension of this route on an annual basis to Guanacaste was recently announced starting this May, with a weekly flight.

    Second source market for tourists

    “Canada is our second source market for tourists to Costa Rica, it has been growing significantly and we have been developing promotional actions focused on said market, addressing the specific tastes and preferences of Canadians,” said William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism.

    In 2023, 242,970 Canadian tourists will enter by air. During the first four months of this year, 143,076 travelers from Canada using the same route were recorded, according to the most recent data from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute.

