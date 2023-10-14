Air Supply Announces Concert in Costa Rica with the Philharmonic as Special Guest

The Australian duo Air Supply is ready to please different generations of Costa Rican fans with their long-awaited return to the country. The concert, which promises to be an evening full of nostalgia and emotion, will take place on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Parque Viva.

Air Supply, known for hits that have endured through the decades, including unforgettable songs like “Lost in Love,” “Every Woman in the World,” “All Out of Love,” and “Making Love Out Of Nothing At All ,” promises to give his followers a unique musical experience.This will be the fourth time that the duo made up of Russell Hitchcock and Graham Russell will perform in Costa Rica, since their formation in 1975.

With the Costa Rican Philharmonic Orchestra

One of the highlights of this concert will be the participation of the Philharmonic Orchestra, under the direction of Marvin Araya, as special guests.Tickets for this concert will be available on Friday, October 13 at 10 a.m. through publitickets.com, with prices starting at $82.