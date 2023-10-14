More
    Search
    Featured Event
    Updated:

    Air Supply Announces Concert in Costa Rica with the Philharmonic as Special Guest

    This will be the fourth time that the duo made up of Russell Hitchcock and Graham Russell will appear in Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

     The Australian duo Air Supply is ready to please different generations of Costa Rican fans with their long-awaited return to the country. The concert, which promises to be an evening full of nostalgia and emotion, will take place on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Parque Viva.

     Air Supply, known for hits that have endured through the decades, including unforgettable songs like “Lost in Love,” “Every Woman in the World,” “All Out of Love,” and “Making Love Out Of Nothing At All ,” promises to give his followers a unique musical experience.This will be the fourth time that the duo made up of Russell Hitchcock and Graham Russell will perform in Costa Rica, since their formation in 1975.

    With the Costa Rican Philharmonic Orchestra

     One of the highlights of this concert will be the participation of the Philharmonic Orchestra, under the direction of Marvin Araya, as special guests.Tickets for this concert will be available on Friday, October 13 at 10 a.m.  through publitickets.com, with prices starting at $82.

    - Advertisement -
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    September Breaked Temperature Records Despite Being Rainy Season
    Next article
    A 7-Year-Old Shitzu From Costa Rica is the First Dog in Central America to Receive a Pacemaker
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    TEC Inaugurates First Central American Laboratory Specialized in Measuring the Environmental Footprint

    This past Thursday, September 28, the Tecnológico de Costa Rica (TEC) announced to the country the opening of the...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »