AI, IoT, 5G, Virtual Reality, What Impact Will Technology Trends Have by 2024?

In an increasingly interconnected world, emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), the deployment of 5G and Virtual Reality are shaping the innovation landscape for 2024.All eyes are on how these trends will transform not only the way we live, but also the way companies operate and relate to their customers.

Marvin Jiménez, member of the Board of Directors of the College of Information Technology and Computing Professionals (CPIC) and specialist in cybersecurity, and Esteban Chanto, of the CPIC Telecommunications Commission, provide a compilation of the most relevant trends in technology and telecommunications for this year , and its impact on the countryside and society:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

It is expected that by 2024, AI will be a determining factor as support in the processes of the processes of Information Technology (IT) Information Technology (IT). Along these lines, an important innovation is expected related to the automation of processes that, through training and machine learning, AI tools can execute tasks and make decisions without the intervention of an administrator.Likewise, AI will strengthen cybersecurity measures by analyzing behavioral patterns, identifying potential threats, and responding automatically to security events in real time.

AI in communication networks

● AI will be able to analyze traffic patterns and optimize data routing, improving bandwidth efficiency and reducing network congestion.

● In wireless networks, AI can optimize frequency spectrum allocation, improving the efficiency and quality of data transmission.

● Additionally, with the use of predictive analytics, AI can foresee potential failures in network equipment and recommend maintenance actions before serious problems occur, reducing unplanned downtime.

Internet of Things (IoT)

It is projected that the number of connected IoT devices will continue to grow in 2024.This will allow organizations to establish new business models, optimizeprocesses, reduce costs on operations, improve customer experience andcollaborators, in addition to creating personalized services.

According to Jiménez, CPIC Cybersecurity specialist, one of the biggest challenges in the security of IoT devices is that “their firmware includes specific features toa certain function, but does not include some security protections”.

“Through AI-assisted development, it is expected that the programming performed on the firmware of these devices can help resolve known vulnerabilities and collaborate in the creation of security patches,” explained the specialist.

5G networks

According to Chanto, from the CPIC Telecommunications Commission, by 2024, a continuous evolution and a substantial impact of 5G technology on connectivity is anticipated.

● 5G coverage is expected to extend to more areas, both urban and rural, enabling high-speed connectivity in regions that previously had limited access.

● With the increasing availability of 5G devices in the market, an increase in the widespread adoption of smartphones, tablets and other 5G-enabled devices is expected.

● The creation of specific applications that take advantage of the unique capabilities of 5G, such as low latency and high speed, will increase. These applications will cover areas such as health, education, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

● Private 5G networks will gain importance in industrial, enterprise and university campus environments, providing customized and secure solutions for specific connectivity needs.

● A gradual transition from non-standalone (NSA) 5G networks to autonomous (SA) networks is expected, providing greater efficiency and flexibility in network management.

● As 5G becomes an essential part of critical infrastructures, there will be a focus on developing robust security measures to safeguard the integrity and confidentiality of transmitted data.

Virtual reality

The growth and adoption of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies will continue to grow in 2024, thanks to their integration with various tools and the reduction in device costs.

An important use is expected in the incorporation of these technologies in video game consoles and online games, but also in the integration with educational tools, facilitating collaboration and improving the learning experience.Also, with applications to make online purchases through the internet, allowing you to “interact” with the product through these tools.