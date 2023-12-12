AFZ Volunteers Costa Rica Join the United Nations Plastic-Free Landscape Project

Within the framework of International Volunteer Day, around 20 collaborators from America Free Zone (AFZ) joined the National Cleanup Day of the “Landscape without Plastics” Project, of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), which promotes sustainability and the fight against pollution.

The activity, which took place in San Joaquín de Flores, Heredia, had the participation of volunteers from five provinces, joining a national initiative that addresses the problem of plastic waste.The project, in collaboration with various entities, seeks to mitigate the environmental impact of this waste and promote sustainable practices.

And the fact is that, in Costa Rica, every day the equivalent of 40 7m3 carloads of plastic waste leak, which reach the environment, becoming tragic plastics, according to data from the Ministry of Health.These wastes do not enter value chains and directly affect human health through the ingestion of microplastics in food.

National Cleaning Day

National Cleaning Day, which runs from December 4 to 10, covers various regions of the country with waste collection campaigns for proper disposal.In the case of AFZ, participation reflects its commitment to sustainability according to Laura Arce, Manager of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability.

A real honor

“It is an honor to participate for the first time, with the National Cleanup Day and with this participation, today, December 5, International Volunteer Day, we reaffirm the commitment of our business community to sustainability and the need to address the problem of pollution in densely populated urban environments,” said Laura Arce, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Manager at AFZ.

AFZ not only joins the cleanup journey, but also focuses its efforts on mitigating environmental impact through environmental, economic and social strategies.The business park prioritizes the use of clean energy, evidenced by the operation of electric vehicles and the installation of charging stations powered by solar panels.