    Updated:

    After 4 Months of Preventive Closure: Palo Verde National Park Reopens to the Public in Costa Rica

    Access by some types of vehicles is not recommended

    By TCRN STAFF
    TCRN STAFF
    Last September 2024, the preventive closure of the Palo Verde National Park was generated, due to the torrential and constant downpours suffered in the country, which affected the main access road to the aforementioned National Park, making it difficult for vehicles to enter and also causing the sudden fall of trees and branches on trails, which endangered the physical safety of visitors and the staff working in this Protected Wild Area.

    On January 7, 2025, the technical staff of the aforementioned National Park carried out inspections to determine if there were risk situations within the trails, in addition, to verify improvements in the access route.

    For the above, the Arenal Tempisque Conservation Area (ACAT-SINAC) proceeded to reopen the Palo Verde National Park and informs the population that, currently, the road conditions allow access to 4X4 or 4X2 SUV type vehicles, minibuses and buses and access to low cars is not recommended.

    Alexander León, director of the Arenal Tempisque Conservation Area (ACAT-SINAC), mentioned that, “Currently this National Park is enabled for tourism and daily monitoring is carried out to provide security to visitors in general. People who enter this Protected Area are asked to engage in responsible tourism, to avoid risky situations and to be able to safely enjoy the different attractions.”

    Acquire your entrance

    You can purchase your ticket at the ticket office of the Palo Verde National Park, opening hours are every day from 8:00am to 4:00pm and the rates are: National Adults ₡1130 (VAT included) and Foreign Adults: $13.65 (VAT included).

    One of the areas with the greatest biodiversity

    The Palo Verde National Park is one of the areas with the greatest biodiversity in Costa Rica, it encompasses a rich mosaic of more than 15 different natural communities, including the lowland deciduous forest, the evergreen forest, the flooded forest, the limestone hills deciduous forest, grasslands and mangroves.

