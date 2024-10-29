More
    Affected By Work-Related Stress? Get To Know the New Campaign That Prioritizes Mental Health in Costa Rica

    Mental health problems at work can directly impact productivity, increase absenteeism, and raise costs related to medical care

    By TCRN STAFF
    The Ministry of Labor and Social Security (MTSS), together with the Occupational Health Council (CSO), has launched a national campaign to promote mental health in the workplace. Under the slogan “It’s time to prioritize mental health in the workplace,” this initiative takes place from October 8 to 18, 2024, and is aimed at employers, workers, occupational health officers, and supervisors of both public and private companies.

    Raising awareness

    The main objective of the campaign is to raise awareness about the importance of mental health in the workplace and to prevent diseases and accidents related to stress and other psychosocial risks. During these days, workshops, technical meetings, and activities aimed at strengthening employees’ mental well-being will be held.

    In the context of this week, Alexander Astorga, Deputy Minister of Labor in the Labor Area, along with other MTSS leaders, held meetings with representatives from international organizations such as the Superintendence of Social Security (SUSESO) of Chile and the Ibero-American Social Security Organization (OISS), to share experiences and methodologies that help improve mental health care in workplaces.

    Important cooperations

    Astorga highlighted the importance of these cooperations, emphasizing that they allow for the visibility and strengthening of efforts in favor of labor rights and the health of the workers. According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), mental health problems at work can directly impact productivity, increase absenteeism, and raise costs related to medical care.

