Adolescence in Costa Rica Will Begin at 13 Years Old Instead of 12 Following Approval of Project in Legislative Assembly

With the vote of 38 deputies, the Legislative Assembly approved the bill presented by the social Christian Carlos Felipe García, which changes the age at which a minor transitions from childhood to adolescence.

That age was set at 12 years, but it has now been raised to 13 years, with the intention of ensuring that children do not lose their rights to education, health, and care networks.

Once a child transitions into adolescence, they lose access to various benefit programs, especially concerning the more vulnerable segments of the population.Therefore, the legislation was changed, and now childhood will be considered until the age of 12 years and 364 days.

More access to vital services

“It is important to highlight that, without the benefits of the care network, children lose access to vital services such as education, nutrition, health, protection, and care,” stated the social Christian deputy.”This can lead to situations of vulnerability, risk, and social exclusion, which can have negative effects on their overall development and well-being,” he added.

Reform of the Childhood Code

The project includes a single article that amends Article Two of Law 7739, the Childhood and Adolescence Code.This is the proposed text and ruling by the legislators:

“Article 2 – Definition”

For the purposes of this Code, a child will be considered to be any person from conception until they reach twelve years of age, with 364 days completed, and an adolescent will be any person aged thirteen and under eighteen years. “In case of doubt, the condition of being a teenager will prevail over that of being an adult, and that of being a child will prevail over that of being a teenager.”

With the approval in the second debate, the proposal goes to the Executive Branch for the respective signature of President Rodrigo Chaves.

