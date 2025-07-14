Seventeen years ago, a 19-year-old young man named Daniel Arce Bobadilla passed away after four years of battling bone cancer. But before he died, he left behind a dream: that no teenager would have to face cancer in spaces designed only for children or adults, without joy and companionship.

That dream, embraced by his parents as a lifelong promise, gave rise to one of the most transformative organizations in the country in adolescent cancer care: Project Daniel, a nonprofit organization that today celebrates 15 years of real impact.

To commemorate this event, the organization opened a special gallery at the Children’s Museum with 175 photographs that visually narrate his story: faces, hugs, smiles, renovated hospital spaces, organized camps, and key moments that have marked his journey.

Ligia Bobadilla, founder and president of Proyecto Daniel, stated:

Each image speaks of struggle, resilience, and love. It is a tribute to Daniel, but also to each of the more than 3,000 young people and families we have supported.

A snapshot of adolescent cancer in Costa Rica

In Costa Rica, adolescent cancer represents a largely under-reported problem. According to data from the National Institute of Cancer (INEC) and the National Commission on Cancer (CCSS), an average of 154 malignant tumors are diagnosed each year in people between the ages of 15 and 25. This population represents 3% of all cancer cases, but cancer is the leading medical cause of death in young people between the ages of 15 and 25.

On average, 53 adolescents and young adults die from cancer each year, making it the third leading cause of death in this group, after traffic accidents and homicides. The most common types of cancer are leukemia, lymphoma, testicular cancer, Ewing’s sarcoma, thyroid cancer, and ovarian cancer.

In addition to the physical impact, young people face anxiety, fear, decreased self-esteem, and feelings of guilt or helplessness. Many must drop out of school, their social relationships suffer, or they are treated in children’s or adult care centers that are not appropriate for their stage of life.

A story built step by step

Since its inception in 2010, Proyecto Daniel has transformed hospitals, policies, and, above all, lives. With its own funds and the support of strategic partners, the association has achieved milestones such as:

Creation of dedicated spaces in public hospitals:

San Juan de Dios Hospital (2012): first center for adolescents with cancer.

Hospital México (2013): second center with remodeled spaces.

Calderón Guardia Hospital (2017 and 2024): currently has wards for young men and women with cancer, totaling 23 dedicated beds for this age group.

More than 3,000 young people have benefited from emotional, social, economic, and medical support.

10+ editions of Friends Adventure Camp, an annual retreat where patients, survivors, and volunteers share, heal, and celebrate life.

7+ symposiums for educators in partnership with the Ministry of Public Education, which have trained hundreds of teachers on how to support students with cancer.

9+ “Connecting Smiles” conferences, an annual awareness-raising event for families, healthcare professionals, and survivors.

An English and Professional Skills Scholarship Program, which has benefited young survivors with the goal of improving their job opportunities.

Virtual Caregiver Coffee, created during the pandemic to provide emotional support to parents during their children’s illness.

Direct financial assistance: delivery of medications, transportation, food, food cards, and funeral support to families in vulnerable situations.

Even during the pandemic, Project Daniel reinvented itself with virtual platforms, mailing kits, and remote assistance, without ever pausing its mission.

The commemorative exhibition at the Children’s Museum is not just a photography show. It is an invitation to learn about Daniel’s story, to understand the importance of separate spaces for young people with cancer, and to bring visibility to a reality that often remains invisible.

Gloria Bejarano Almada, honorary president and founder of the Children’s Museum, commented:

The valuable work that the Daniel Project has done over these 15 years is worthy of recognition, respect, and support. We are delighted to host this photography exhibition, which will show the public a beautiful story full of love, solidarity, and hope. May the Lord bless you!

The Daniel Project invites all families, students, teachers, healthcare professionals, and the general public to visit the “15 Years of the Daniel Project” gallery at the Children’s Museum and be part of this legacy, from July 11 to August 3 during regular hours. Admission is free and open to the public.

