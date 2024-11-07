Thanks to an advanced wildlife monitoring and control program, which includes cutting-edge technology and innovative management methods, AERIS, the manager of Juan Santamaría International Airport (AIJS), has achieved a crucial balance between biodiversity preservation and operational safety, having identified so far 152 species of birds, 15 species of mammals, 13 species of reptiles, and 5 species of amphibians in the vicinity of the facilities.

AERIS has intensified its efforts to ensure a safe and harmonious environment between air operations and local wildlife. As part of this effort, AERIS has implemented a series of technological tools and control tactics, among which the use of camera traps stands out, devices that allow for real-time tracking of wildlife movements, as well as specialized pyrotechnics that safely scare away animals without causing them harm. Additionally, laser lights and sound devices provide effective deterrent methods, protecting both wildlife and aircraft.

“The approach we have is preventive, using advanced technology to monitor and control wildlife at all times.” “We are committed to maintaining a safe and protected environment for flights, while conserving the environment and wildlife,” mentioned Álvaro Arguedas, Operations and Safety Manager.

In the past year, the program has achieved a significant reduction in the number of incidents between aircraft and wildlife. In 2023, the airport recorded only 29 incidents related to small birds, none of which affected aircraft operations. This amounts to an average of 3 incidents per 10,000 aircraft movements, a figure that demonstrates the effectiveness of the program and solidifies Juan Santamaría Airport as a regional benchmark in aeronautical risk management.

Avoiding any risk to air operations

“Our main objective is to avoid any risk to air operations while protecting local wildlife.” The numbers show a positive trend towards greater safety and sustainability,” added Arguedas.

Part of the program’s success is due to the close collaboration with wildlife management experts and organizations dedicated to animal rescue. AERIS works hand in hand with Rescate Wildlife and the Animal Refuge of Costa Rica to ensure that captured animals are treated ethically and relocated to safe areas away from airport operations. These institutions play a crucial role in the preservation and care of species, allowing the control program to be non-invasive and respectful of wildlife.

Community awareness campaigns

Additionally, community awareness campaigns have been launched, targeting the surrounding areas. These include animal neutering programs and education on responsible pet ownership, with the aim of reducing the presence of loose domestic animals that may pose a risk in the vicinity of the airport.

AERIS’s commitment to safety extends to ensuring that all its operations comply with the highest international standards. The wildlife control program strictly follows the regulations of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the Costa Rican Aeronautical Regulation. This ensures that the airport operates under a framework that not only seeks the safety of its passengers but also the preservation of the environment and the well-being of local wildlife.

The Airport Wildlife Committee plays a fundamental role in identifying wildlife hazards and attractants, as well as in developing strategies to eliminate them. These actions include continuous monitoring of the airport environment and collaboration with governmental and local entities to manage potential wildlife attractants, such as areas with food or shelter that may draw animals towards the vicinity of the airport.

