A Third Tica Wins the Triple Crown of Aquatic Marathons

Once again, a Costa Rican leaves the country’s name high, after having achieved a historic feat.This is the experienced Costa Rican open water swimmer, Carolina Mora Solano, 45, who recently won the Triple Crown of Aquatic Marathons.

As detailed by the prestigious swimming academy “Kurt Niehaus Swim Academy”, Carolina managed to complete the crossing of the English Channel, which was the last test required to win the Triple Crown, in a time of 13 hours and 7 minutes, swimming approximately 50 kilometers in total.With this feat, Mora became the third Costa Rican to cross the English Channel between England and France and win the Triple Crown.

A challenging feat

Likewise, “Kurt Niehaus Swim Academy” explained that the effort to conquer the English Channel had many challenges, so this is undoubtedly something to applaud.

Many challenges

“Caro had many challenges, such as strong winds, waves and currents that made her journey an unforgettable moment, where support and preparation as an athlete were key,” they indicated on the academy’s social networks.

What is the Open Water Triple Crown?

This is a recognition given by the World Open Water Association to swimmers who have completed the following long-distance swimming events:

The English Channel, with 33.7 km located between France and England.

Cross to the Catalinas Channel, with 32.5 km located between the coast of California and Catalina Island.

20 Bridges of Manhattan, in which you have to circumnavigate the island of Manhattan for 48.5 km.

It should be noted that historically for Costa Rica only three rich athletes have achieved the Triple Crown, two women and one man.