Corcovado National Park, on the Osa Peninsula in Costa Rica, celebrates half a century of existence in 2025, consolidated as one of the most important natural sanctuaries on the planet. Despite covering only 424 km², it is home to 2.5% of the world’s biodiversity, making it a true environmental treasure. Costa Rican real estate

Founded in 1975 during the government of Daniel Oduber, Corcovado was created to curb the indiscriminate logging, poaching, and illegal mining that devastated the region. Its creation was a historic milestone: since then, the primary forest has regenerated, and between 1987 and 2017, the tree canopy grew by 11%, an encouraging contrast to the loss of tropical rainforests in other parts of Latin America.

Speaking to the BBC, guide and former park ranger Danny Herrera Badilla explained how the park’s wealth is as vast as it is dangerous: “A puma once stalked me when I was a park ranger… but it’s not the felines you should worry about, but the white-chinned peccaries, the venomous snakes, and the crocodiles.”

The park is home to 500 species of trees, 400 types of birds, 116 reptiles, and 140 mammals, including jaguars and tapirs. Access, unlike other tourist destinations, is controlled: visitors must enter with authorized guides via specific routes to stations such as La Sirena or Los Patos.

Many challenges

However, on its 50th anniversary, it faces challenges. The daily visitor limit at La Sirena was raised from 120 to 240, raising concerns among experts. Biologist Ifigenia Garita Canet told the BBC that “no one was consulted, nor was an impact study conducted. In a place like Corcovado, every decision must be made carefully.”

The advancement of projects such as highways, international hotels, and a possible airport in Puerto Jiménez stirs fear in local communities. “In Costa Rica, we sometimes greenwash our image, but building something like this here would go against everything we stand for,” Garita warned. Costa Rican real estate

More information

The Corcovado Foundation also shared its vision with the BBC. Its spokesperson, Helena Pita, asserted that the future depends on community work: “Conservation must go hand in hand with local well-being. We can’t rely solely on tourism; we need education, jobs, and sustainable projects.”

Meanwhile, guides like Danilo Álvarez emphasize the responsibility to protect this heritage: “There is no other place like Corcovado on planet Earth, and it is our responsibility to take care of it,” he stated.

RESONANCE – Shifting Reality For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.