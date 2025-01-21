More
    A Platform Was Launched With Free Courses Aimed At Entrepreneurs in the Costa Rican Tourism Sector

    Each time a person completes a Fedecatur Academy course, they issue a digital certificate

    By TCRN STAFF
    The Federation of Tourism Chambers of Central America (Fedecatur) launched a virtual training platform called Fedecatur Academy. Through it, it seeks to develop skills and competencies in tourism and related areas.

    It offers free and updated courses. In addition, it addresses some issues that have arisen after the pandemic, such as staff migration or their continuous rotation and an increasingly demanding demand for services.

    Aimed at micro, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs

    “It is essential to have a tool that facilitates access to training and allows it to be done asynchronously, taking into consideration the differences in operating hours and shifts,” the federation said in a press release. The platform is aimed at micro, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs and their collaborators interested in strengthening their knowledge and staying up to date.

    The topics and courses are:

    Tourism Product Development

    Online and offline marketing

    Leadership and resilience

    Quality and excellence in customer service

    Sustainability and social responsibility

    Smart tourist destinations and Marketplace

    Cultural and local tourism

    Fedecatur explained that all the content is specialized in tourism and developed by experts in each topic. Every time a person completes a course, Fedecatur Academy issues a digital certificate with a code that will verify its authenticity.

