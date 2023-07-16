A Glass of Wine a Day Prevents Erectile Dysfunction, New Study Says

A glass of wine a day would help fight erectile dysfunction. For some time, it has been known that this drink has benefits for the cardiovascular system in moderate consumption, since it has antioxidants (also called polyphenols) that can help protect the lining of the blood vessels of the heart.

But now, a review study carried out by the University of Catania in Italy –after being based on the meta-analysis (analysis of different previous works) of the research published on the subject between 1993 and 2022–, determined that it can also help in sexual health male by preventing erectile dysfunction. This disability affects one in two men between the ages of 50 and 70. “Evidence shows that red wine, when consumed in moderation, may be potentially beneficial for patients with erectile dysfunction, as well as may positively influence reproductive function thanks to red wine’s vasorelaxant and antioxidant properties“, wrote the authors of the study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine.

Erectile dysfunction is a condition that is related to cardiovascular diseases, since good blood circulation is necessary to obtain an erection. That is why wine, having antioxidant properties that improve blood flow, can also have a positive effect on limb dysfunction.

Help prevent structural and functional changes in the penile corpora

In their conclusions, the researchers suggest that it is the antioxidants present in red wine (such as flavonoids or resveratrol) that help prevent structural and functional changes in the penile corpora cavernosa that lead to erectile dysfunction. “Penile erection is a neurovascular event characterized by smooth muscle relaxation and increased blood flow to the penile cavernous level leading to a veno-occlusive mechanism (…) How nitric oxide (NO) acts on smooth muscle cells cavernosus of the penis, it is believed that the polyphenols in red wine act directly through the modulation of the oxide system that allows the relation of this muscle of the penis, causing vasodilation and, therefore, its erection”, says the study of the Italian university.

Previous study at Hadvard University

An earlier study conducted by Harvard University, which evaluated the health of 50,000 adult men over 40 years old, found that those who regularly drank a glass of red wine a day or regularly ate citrus or berries had an 11% lower risk of erectile dysfunction. . “We already knew that eating certain foods rich in flavonoids can reduce the risk of diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease. This is the first study to examine the association between flavonoids and erectile dysfunction, which affects half of all middle-aged and older men”, said lead researcher Professor Aedin Cassidy.

But the work done in Italy not only addresses issues of erection, but also the impact of red wine on female sexuality. A study of nearly 800 Italian women was conducted and found that those who drank at moderate levels had more sexual desire than those who drank one drink or less.

Finally, something that the study highlights is that these results should not be used as an excuse for excessive alcohol consumption, which is counterproductive in all aspects, including sexuality.