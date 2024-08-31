A Dog’s Broken Heart: The Fight Against Separation Anxiety From Another Dog or a Person

Moka is a three-year-old Labrador who clicked with Lila, a much younger and smaller dog than her who lives in front of her house. Both -residents in Escazú- had a good time playing and were happy.

But that happiness was cut short when, for work reasons, Moka and Lila’s owners had fewer possibilities of taking them out so they could both have fun. Suddenly, Moka began to feel listless, not wanting to play or walk. And when Lila reappeared, his spirits lifted.

Kilometers away, in Tibás, Chalo usually howls every time he hears a little dog in the distance that he used to play with before the pandemic. And this pet howls back. Today it is increasingly difficult for both friends to coincide.

Mauricio Jiménez, director of the Hospital for Minor and Wild Species of the National University (UNA), explained that dogs like Moka or Chalo usually experience the so-called separation syndrome or separation anxiety.

It is a behavioral disorder that occurs when a dog experiences distress when left alone, especially when its owner or other people nearby, including other dogs, move away.

Causes and symptoms of separation syndrome

Both Jiménez and Karen Araya, from Dr. Jimmy Centro Veterinario and which is part of the MediSmart medical network, emphasized some causes of separation syndrome or separation anxiety.

Among them they emphasized:

Excessive attachment: occurs when a dog develops an excessive bond with its owner, especially if it has been weaned prematurely or has experienced traumatic situations alone. Araya insisted that this excessive attachment had its greatest impact during the pandemic when the animals spent a lot of time next to their owners.

Changes in the environment: the arrival of a new member to the family, a move or alterations in the daily routine can trigger this disorder (as in the case of Moka).

Lack of socialization: Dogs that have not been exposed to situations where they must be left alone may develop anxiety when faced with separation.

For his part, Araya detailed some symptoms that could occur with this disorder:

Destruction of furniture or scratches on doors and windows.

Attempts to escape or stop walking

Sadness

Gastrointestinal problems such as colitis, gastritis, diarrhea or vomiting

They stop eating or reduce their consumption

Barking

They unearth objects

Treatment

How to get the dog to overcome this stage in the best way and without consequences for the animal and the family?

The two specialists point to a series of recommendations based on positive reinforcement. That is to say: without hitting or shouting or reproaching or scolding, but with love and patience:

Behavior modification: use desensitization techniques and gradual training to get the dog used to being alone. This can reduce your anxiety progressively.

Exercise and mental stimulation: Provide the dog with enough physical and mental activity to reduce its anxiety and keep it balanced.

Think about new games and toys that allow him to disconnect from previous scenarios (for example, so that he misses the dog he used to play with less and less).

Medication: In severe cases medication may be considered an option, although it is generally reserved as a last resort.

Jiménez and Araya recognize that separation anxiety is a common disorder in dogs that can compromise both their well-being and their relationship with their owners.

Hence – they point out – it is essential to identify the symptoms, treat them and seek professional help, only if applicable, to apply effective treatment.

With the right approach, many dogs can learn to manage their anxiety and adapt to being alone in a healthy way, they concluded.

