More
    Search
    Economic
    Updated:

    A crucial time to redefine practices in the tourism industry

    The decision was made this past Tuesday at the meeting of the EU Economic Affairs Council

    By TCRN STAFF
    2
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    After months of controversy over how to amend the situation, Costa Rica was finally left off the list of non-cooperative countries in tax matters of the European Union.Minutes before 6:00 a.m. local time, the European Council published the official update to the list.

    Regarding the country, they highlighted that the necessary legal adjustment was made. “Costa Rica was removed from the list because it has modified the harmful aspects of its foreign income exemption regime,” they point out.

     The discussion in the country included a special commission in the Legislative Assembly, a veto from the Government and constant communication with the counterpart.

     The Legislative Assembly approved a law reform to address the observations of the European bloc, which was partially vetoed by the president, Rodrigo Chaves, when he questioned changes included and which, he argues, benefit companies in the payment of taxes.

     After the debate and almost at the limit of the deadline to comply with the EU review, the Legislative Assembly achieved the reseal with 38 votes, the minimum required.

    The list of controversy

    The list of non-cooperative countries emerged in 2017. The European Union justifies that it is a global contribution to tax governance around the world, above all to avoid the erosion of the tax base and profit shifting.

     The EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Ecofīn) evaluates countries based on “fiscal transparency and fairness and the application of international standards.”This body is made up of the ministers of the European countries that are members of the bloc.

     Since 2020, an update has been made twice a year.  These generate two lists: I (with countries with problems, where Costa Rica was) and II (with countries in improvement processes).

    Relocate to beach work remote
    RESONANCE – Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.
    - Advertisement -
    SourceTomas Gomez
    Previous article
    Investing in Costa Rica: A Sound Decision for You to Consider
    Next article
    Costa Rica Will Be the Epicenter of Global Sustainable Tourism at the P3 Conference
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Will Be the Epicenter of Global Sustainable Tourism at the P3 Conference

    From October 25 to 27, the Universidad Latina in San Pedro will be the setting for the International Conference...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »