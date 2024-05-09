More
    A Cable Car on the Turrialba  Volcano? Swiss Experts Confirm the Viability of the Project

    The Turrialba volcano, known for its spectacular nature and beauty, could become a new tourist attraction with the possible installation of a cable car.This project, which is part of the Turrialba and Jiménez Initiative to promote local tourism, was evaluated by Swiss engineers Markus Lauber and Adrian Bühler, who inspected the volcano area to determine the viability of building a cable car that would provide direct access to this natural wonder.

    Their visit, supported by the Swiss Embassy in Costa Rica and private companies, is part of the efforts to promote tourism and communication routes with the Atlantic, promoting the economic and social development of the region.

    Offering visitors a safe experience

    After a meeting with local authorities and representatives of government agencies, the feasibility of building a cable car that connects to the volcano was confirmed.It is estimated that the line would have a distance of approximately 2.5 kilometers, offering visitors a safe experience to enjoy the impressive views of the volcano and its surroundings.

    This project, supported by the Executive and First Vice President Stephan Brunner, represents an opportunity for the tourist and economic development of the region, according to its promoter Rosaura Méndez, PLN deputy.The initiative is also supported by deputies Alejandro Pacheco and Pilar Cisneros.

