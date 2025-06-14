More
    94,000 Naturalized Costa Ricans Will Be Eligible to Vote in 2026

    A 10% Increase Since the Last Election

    By TCRN STAFF
    A total of 94,533 naturalized Costa Ricans are eligible to vote in the national elections on February 1, 2026, according to data from the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE). This figure represents a 10.7% increase compared to the last municipal election, when 84,416 naturalized voters were registered.

    Of the total number of voters, 53,792 are women and 40,741 are men. These new citizens achieved their right to vote by completing at least 12 months from obtaining their naturalization certificate, as established by Article 94 of the Political Constitution.

    San José leads in the number of naturalized voters

    The majority of naturalized voters reside in the province of San José, with 41,924 registered voters, followed by Alajuela (15,266) and Heredia (11,428). In total, naturalized voters represent 2.55% of the national electoral roll, which as of April 30 counted 3,699,658 eligible voters.

    Nicaraguans and Colombians are the most numerous

    The TSE identified naturalized voters from 140 different nationalities. The main ones are:

    Nicaraguan: 53,045

    Colombian: 10,625

    Salvadoran: 5,086

    Venezuelan: 3,056

    Panamanian: 2,553

    Cuban: 2,509

    Peruvian: 2,194

    Chinese: 2,124

    Also included are people born in the Dominican Republic, the United States, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, Chile, Taiwan, Spain, Ecuador, Argentina, and Italy, among other countries.

    Closing of the Electoral Roll

    January 31, 2025, was the deadline for those who obtained nationality to be included in the 2026 roll. People who already have their naturalization card but have not yet applied for their ID have until September 30 to do so and thus guarantee their right to vote.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
