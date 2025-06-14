A total of 94,533 naturalized Costa Ricans are eligible to vote in the national elections on February 1, 2026, according to data from the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE). This figure represents a 10.7% increase compared to the last municipal election, when 84,416 naturalized voters were registered.

Of the total number of voters, 53,792 are women and 40,741 are men. These new citizens achieved their right to vote by completing at least 12 months from obtaining their naturalization certificate, as established by Article 94 of the Political Constitution.

San José leads in the number of naturalized voters

The majority of naturalized voters reside in the province of San José, with 41,924 registered voters, followed by Alajuela (15,266) and Heredia (11,428). In total, naturalized voters represent 2.55% of the national electoral roll, which as of April 30 counted 3,699,658 eligible voters.

Nicaraguans and Colombians are the most numerous

The TSE identified naturalized voters from 140 different nationalities. The main ones are:

Nicaraguan: 53,045

Colombian: 10,625

Salvadoran: 5,086

Venezuelan: 3,056

Panamanian: 2,553

Cuban: 2,509

Peruvian: 2,194

Chinese: 2,124

Also included are people born in the Dominican Republic, the United States, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, Chile, Taiwan, Spain, Ecuador, Argentina, and Italy, among other countries.

Closing of the Electoral Roll

January 31, 2025, was the deadline for those who obtained nationality to be included in the 2026 roll. People who already have their naturalization card but have not yet applied for their ID have until September 30 to do so and thus guarantee their right to vote.

