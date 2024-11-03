The business world is experiencing a significant change in the way companies approach the well-being of their employees. In 2018, the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare issued Standard 035, which aims to prevent and control psychosocial risk factors in the workplace. This regulation has motivated companies and corporations to include spaces dedicated to exercise and the well-being of their employees as an additional health benefit.

Corporate gyms

Since then, companies from various sectors have invested in corporate gyms as part of their facilities, promoting the physical, mental, and social health of their employees and generating a positive impact on the work environment.

The Directors of FitnessCorp, a company specializing in professional gym equipment, point out that according to a survey conducted by FitnessCorp among companies with corporate gyms, 85% of employees report an improvement in their mental and emotional health after exercising regularly at work.

Recognition of the importance of their employees’ well-being

Additionally, they point out that, according to various studies, there has been a 20% increase in attention and care for mental health in the workplace, which has led to a 30% rise in the number of corporate gyms in Mexico over the past five years. This growth reflects companies’ recognition of the importance of their employees’ well-being. In summary, corporate gyms are becoming a key solution to comply with Standard 035 and improve employee well-being.

