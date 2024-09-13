8 Foods That Can Hinder Your Sleep

We are not revealing anything new to you when we affirm that not enjoying a restful rest on a continuous basis ends up taking a toll on your health. It is known that insomnia makes us resistant to insulin and predisposes us to diabetes. Likewise, it increases the risk of suffering from hypertension and cardiomyopathies, without forgetting that it reduces our concentration and alters our mood. To avoid this, it is advisable to know which foods make it difficult to sleep, pay attention to the temperature and humidity of the bedroom, opt for light dinners and have them at least 2 hours before going to sleep.

Health is achievable with a recurring presence of physical activity, and a varied and balanced diet, adjusted to your condition and the needs that your routines demand. Food is one of the pillars on which we must support our wellness, since its impact on the quality of life is direct. Likewise, sleeping well is essential so that food is correctly metabolized and the body can regenerate.

But what foods are incompatible with rest?

Strong stews

As obvious as it may seem, spoon dishes based on legumes accompanied by offal or fatty meats, such as lamb, are notadvisable for dinners. In addition to adding calories that we cannot burn while we sleep, they are not tolerable for the digestive system.

Sausages

These are processed foods with a high percentage of salt and fat, which do not promote falling asleep. Not all people are equally sensitive to their consumption, but, as a general rule, they are foods prone to producing heartburn and gastric reflux.

Fried and ultra-processed

They are high in calories, since they tend to accumulate a lot of oil. The chemicals and flavorings used to make them so palatable make them an unhealthy food resource, rich in empty calories and tending to generate glucose spikes. Therefore, it is not surprising that if you take them at dinner, you wake up in the middle of the night needing to eat.

Spicy foods

Due to their thermogenic action, spicy foods produce a sudden rise in body temperature and activate the metabolism. Despite being suitable for weight control diets, precisely because they contribute to a faster burning of calories, they are not indicated for dinners. Digesting them can be complicated when we try to sleep.

Sweets, foods that make it difficult to sleep par excellence

Its sugar concentration stimulates brain activity and inhibits falling asleep. They lead to glucose spikes which, as you know, are synonymous with nighttime awakenings due to hunger. In the case of chocolate, it has been proven that, in addition to containing traces of caffeine, it provides theophlinia, which is a substance directly related to sleep disorders, since it affects circadian cycles.

Raw fruit

Do you think eating only fruit for dinner is healthy? Abusing this type of food provides you with a high dose of fiber, fructose and water. Therefore, you may not be able to sleep without interruptions. Furthermore, raw fruits, as happens with vegetables in their uncooked version, are indigestible. Citrus fruits, in turn, add to this drawback with their high acidity, being poorly tolerated by some people, and generally not suitable for taking before bed.

Refined flours

We recommend that you opt for whole wheat flours instead of white and refined ones. They will help you prevent glucose spikes and take advantage of their slow absorption carbohydrates. You will sleep much better. If you suffer from constipation, you will see it mitigated thanks to its high fiber content.

Stimulant drinks

Caffeine, theine and alcohol are substances that stimulate the nervous system and are counterproductive if we want to rest. Alcohol, in turn, dehydrates and negatively interferes with many of the organic processes that take place when we sleep. Therefore, accustoming the body to nighttime consumption of this type of substance promotes premature aging.

As you can see, certain foods have their effect on the body modified depending on the time of day in which we eat them and can be considered foods that make it difficult to sleep. This is the case of fresh fruits and vegetables, always healthy, which should be moderated at night. Don’t neglect hydration, try to eat 5 meals a day and move to enjoy greater energy and vitality.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR