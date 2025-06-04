The non-profit cultural association ACCIONS 3E, organizer of the SUNCINE – International Environmental Film Festival, in partnership with the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) and in collaboration with public television stations in Spain, Latin America, and Africa, is promoting the second edition of the “SUNCINE | AECID TV Special.”

In celebration of World Environment Day, on June 5th, 77 television channels from 21 countries on three continents will simultaneously broadcast “Plasticósfera,” a documentary directed by Guatemalan filmmaker Sergio Izquierdo, selected in the Panorama Section of the 31st edition of SUNCINE. TVE will join them with the broadcast of the documentary on June 8th, coinciding with World Oceans Day.

Towards A Plastic-Free Planet

This joint initiative, which unites efforts and awareness from three continents, thanks to the generous collaboration of the feature film’s director, AECID, and the Festival—the oldest in the world dedicated to environmental cinema—seeks to actively contribute to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) campaign “For a world without plastic pollution.”

“Plasticosphere” accompanies Latin American environmentalists and scientists on a daring expedition to the world’s second-largest coral reef, with the goal of to document the serious plastic and microplastic pollution that threatens marine life, tourism, fishing, and human health. The report highlights the essential role of scientific research and activism in defending the environment.

Participating Countries And Channels

The documentary will air on June 5 in Costa Rica (SINART); Argentina (Channel 26 and RTS Santa Fé); Chile (UChile TV); Honduras (Channel 8); Cuba (Educational Channel TV Cubana); Mexico (ONCE); Uruguay (TV Ciudad and Channel 5); and Equatorial Guinea (TVGE). Additionally, it will be available through Love The Planet on TCL in Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Chile, Peru, Costa Rica, Trinidad and Tobago, El Salvador, Bolivia, Jamaica, and Honduras; and through Roku and Anoki in Mexico and the United States. In Spain, it is scheduled to air on Sunday the 8th on TVE’s Documenta2 program on La 2; on the SUNCINE+ platform nationwide; on Betevé (Barcelona’s Public TV); and on DTT on 55 local television stations in Catalonia and its public platform La Xarxa Més. It will also be available on Love The Planet for Spain and Andorra through the platforms Samsung TV Plus, TCL, TENT, TITAN OS, Tivify, Xiaomi, and VIDAA.

With this initiative, the AECID, through its Lola Millás Film Library and with the support of the Network of Spanish Cultural Centers Abroad, reinforces its commitment to environmental protection and its collaboration with SUNCINE, the oldest festival of its kind in the world and a benchmark for environmental cinema, with which it maintains its programming of film series aimed at raising awareness on this issue. At SUNCINE and AECID, we deeply appreciate the commitment of all the institutions and individuals who have made this collective action possible. We invite all citizens to share and spread this message: “For a sustainable planet with NO PLASTIC POLLUTION!”

