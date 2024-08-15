7 Tips to Stand Out As a Candidate When Searching For Jobs on the Web

In a working world that has significantly migrated towards the digital environment, standing out among hundreds of candidates has become a challenging task.To excel in the web-based job search, it is crucial to follow specific strategies that maximize the visibility and attractiveness of candidates to companies and recruiters.

Optimizing your LinkedIn profile, understanding that each job application must be unique and specific to the position being applied for, and using keywords in your resume are some of the tips that human talent experts give to stand out.

“Using effective strategies on LinkedIn and other social networks, professionals can significantly increase their chances of being found by recruiters and headhunters, becoming impact candidates with an established personal brand,” said IvánCarletti, Recruitment Manager for Central America and the Caribbean at ManpowerGroup.

On the other hand, Vicky Chaves, Talent Attraction Manager at Talent Advisors, points out that each job application is unique, and that is how your resume and cover letter should be.

In that sense, it is recommended to have a general CV that must be adapted with keywords and the requirements of the companies or recruiters, in order to achieve greater visibility and possibilities of being contacted to continue with a recruitment process.

“Having a general resume, which is modifiable when highlighting skills or experiences, is a key strategy that allows the candidate to stand out. Adapt this document using clear and professional language, without spelling or grammatical errors. Personalization shows your interest and dedication, which are decisive factors in the selection process,” added the expert.

Job candidates should also understand that Artificial Intelligence (AI) plays a crucial role in modern selection processes.And there are already systems that are responsible for filtering hundreds of candidates using keywords, says Miguel López, Director at Recruita Talent Hunter.That is why those resumes that do not have the keywords used by the employer itself in its job offer will simply be discarded by the AI.

“Currently, a person looking for a position in a multinational company does not talk to the human resources department, but rather goes directly to take some test that is pure technology. Identifying and using relevant keywords in your resume and other application documents is essential to passing the initial filters and reaching the eyes of recruiters,” López added.

In that sense, people should use technology to their advantage and use technological and AI tools such as “Copilot” to improve and have more opportunities, recommends JacoboRiba, Coordinator of the Human Talent Commission at the Chamber of Commerce of Costa Rica , who does, however, warn that candidates must put “the human touch and take a look” at the technological proposal.

On the other hand, demonstrating your digital skills is vital in today’s job market

For example, create an online portfolio if you work in fields such as design, writing or technology, as showing your digital skills is not only attractive to employers, but also positions you as a modern candidate ready for challenges. of the digital environment.

Finally, practice for virtual interviews has become essential. Therefore, it is essential to learn how to use video conferencing platforms such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams.

Make sure you have a good internet connection, a quiet, well-lit environment, and practice answering common interview questions. Being well prepared for these interviews will give you confidence and allow you to stand out to employers.

