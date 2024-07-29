7 Curious Facts about the Guanacaste Tree: National Symbol of Costa Rica

The Guanacaste tree, known scientifically as Enterolobiumcyclocarpum, not only gave its name to a Costa Rican province, but also became a national symbol since 1959.This tree species, found from Mexico to northern South America, is an emblem of Costa Rica’s rich biodiversity and natural heritage.

Below, we explore seven interesting facts about this national emblem:

1. Declared a National Symbol in 1959

On August 24, 1959, Executive Decree No. 7 declared the Guanacaste tree as the national symbol of Costa Rica. This decision was made in the context of national campaigns in defense of renewable natural resources.

The then Ministry of Agriculture and Industries proposed the Guanacaste tree as a symbol of respect and care for trees, a tradition that has endured in the country.

It is also one of the oldest national symbols of the country, named as such after the national anthem, the flag, the shield and the guariamorada.

2. The origin of his name

The name “Guanacaste” comes from Nahuatl, the language of pre-Columbian Mesoamerican cultures.

It is derived from the words “quautl”, which means tree, and “nacaztli”, which means ear. Together, they form “quauhnacaztli”, which translates as “tree with ears”, in reference to the characteristic shape of its fruits.

3. Characteristics of the tree

The Guanacaste tree is notable for its luxuriance and thick trunk with smooth bark.

Its long branches form a wide, dense crown, which provides diffuse shade due to its compound leaves. These leaves are made up of multiple leaflets, allowing sunlight to pass through them.

4. Unique flowers and fruits

The flowers of the Guanacaste tree are discreet, with prominent stamens and reduced petals. These flowers attract pollinators such as bees and other insects, however, it is the fruits that really draw attention.

The curved pods, which resemble ears, are known as “chorejas”. These pods contain seeds and are an essential part of the logo of the Bicentennial of the Annexation of the Nicoya Party to Costa Rica.

5. Uses and benefits

The Guanacaste tree has multiple uses. In areas with dry seasons, it provides vital shade for livestock.

Its wood, resistant to moisture and rot, is valuable for construction and furniture manufacturing.

In the past, its fruits were used to produce a soapy liquid for washing clothes.

In addition, it is common to find his image on Costa Rica’s thousand colone bills.

6. Ecological importance

The Guanacaste tree plays a crucial role in its ecosystem. Its fruits are a source of food for various species, including parrots, monkeys, tapirs and rodents.

Additionally, its shade helps protect livestock from the intense sun, making it a vital component in local livestock farming.

7. Provincial emblem

In addition to being a national symbol, the Guanacaste tree is an emblem of the province that bears its name.

His image is present on the shield of the province of Guanacaste and on commemorative coins issued by the Central Bank of Costa Rica.

The province of Guanacaste, known for its beautiful landscapes and rich culture, celebrates the tree as a symbol of its identity and heritage.

The Guanacaste tree is not only a natural and cultural symbol, but also a reflection of Costa Rica’s commitment to conservation and respect for nature.

Over the years, it has been a witness and participant in the country’s history, from its practical use in daily life to its representation on coins and banknotes.

Rich heritage and promising future

In celebration of the 200th anniversary of the Annexation of the Nicoya Party, the Guanacaste tree remains a reminder of Costa Rica’s rich heritage and promising future.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR