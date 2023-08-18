52 Costa Ricans Pedal in the Cycling World Cup in Scotland

During this August 2023, 52 Costa Rican cyclists participate in the World Cycling Championship, which takes place in Glasgow (Scotland). Nationals competed in different categories, from elite to para-cycling.

The delegation has been in the European country for several days, with the intention of acclimatizing and giving their best in the event. Costa Rica is the ninth country in representation of cyclists in the competition. In total there are almost 1,900 competitors from 68 countries.

One of the novelties of this event are the Gran Fondo and Medio Fondo competitions; the first of 160 kilometers and the second of 85 kilometers on the streets of Scotland. Cyclists of all categories participate there.

Among the Costa Rican competitors are the Sub23, selected by the Costa Rican Cycling Federation, they are Dylan Jiménez, Josué Salas, Ricardo Aguilar and Alejandro Granados. For their part, in para-cycling the ethical representatives with Henry Raabe and DaxJaikel. Throughout the week there have been Ticos competing, except last Tuesday 8th, that day no Costa Ricans entered the road.

The Glasgow World Championship has the best in the world competing to be the monarch of cycling and, in addition, it will distribute the tickets for the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.

