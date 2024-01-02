5 Keys to Eradicating Gender Violence at Work in Costa Rica

In Costa Rica, more than half of the female workforce has suffered some type of gender violence at work, according to a 2022 study by the National Women’s Institute (Inamu). With regards to the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, experts in the entire work cycle, call for building safe work environments.

We must firmly oppose any form of violence and are committed to combating it. Unfortunately, this does not escape the workplace and that is why we urge organizations to work to prevent and eradicate this problem because all people deserve to work in environments free of violence in Costa Rica.

Gender violence in the workplace is a form of discrimination that limits women’s opportunities and places them in a vulnerable situation, which can manifest itself in different ways, including sexual harassment, discrimination, psychological violence (insults, threats, humiliation ) or physics.

Here are five keys to help eradicate violence against women in the workplace:

Clear and transparent policies: Companies must establish and effectively communicate equality and prevention policies, as well as define the respective sanctions, ensuring that they are available to all employees.

Ongoing training: Providing training on equity, respect and prevention is essential to raising awareness and promoting a safe environment.

Confidential reporting mechanisms: Establish trusted and confidential channels for reporting cases, and ensure that these are treated appropriately and without retaliation.

Promoting diversity and inclusion: Encouraging diversity in the workplace and ensuring that differences are respected is essential to creating a culture of respect.

Committed leadership: Company leaders must lead by example and demonstrate a clear commitment to eliminating violence.

Also work on working on the issue and promoting female leadership. Supporting diversity and inclusion, ensuring equitable salaries, offering options for growth, leadership and a balance between life and work, are other ways in which organizations can support women.

Ask for help

If you are a victim or witness of a case of violence at work, report it to the department in charge of the organization. If it does not exist, go directly to the Ministry of Labor or ask for help at the Women’s Delegation of the Courts of Justice.