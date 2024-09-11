5 Job Sectors that Will Be in High Demand for the Future inCosta Rica

The job market is changing faster than ever and many of today’s jobs will soon disappear. According to a recent study by the World Economic Forum, there are two main factors that are changing things: the emergence of new technologies, automation and the movement towards the green economy and sustainability.

The rapid advancement of new technologies, such as Big Data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence, is expected to bring radical changes to the job market.The good news is that the arrival of new technologies gives a boost to the entire economy and, although it destroys some jobs, it creates many others. After all, when a company can achieve more with fewer resources, it naturally expands.

Researchers at the World Economic Forum claim that almost a quarter of all current professions will change in the next five years.Therefore, to be successful in an increasingly competitive job market, it will be necessary to constantly learn new skills and hone capabilities.

Key Skills

Technical literacy is one of the key skills that must be acquired in order to be competitive in the new job market.This does not mean that everyone must know programming languages ​​or understand the ins and outs of machine learning.

But in the future, STEM jobs are believed to be even more in demand. STEM is an acronym used to group together the distinct but related technical disciplines of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.So, if you are wondering which subjects your child should focus on in school, here is the answer: mathematics, computer science, and natural sciences.

Analytical thinking

The next skill to look out for is analytical thinking. To improve it, you need to hone your cognitive abilities, that is, your mind and the ability to notice patterns, connect facts, and draw conclusions that are not clouded by emotions or personal preferences.

In order to do this, attention and concentration need to be trained, because gadgets, social media, online games and advertisements constantly compete for our attention and cause the fear of missing out.Analytical skills also include curiosity and continuous self-education, and in order to constantly improve and learn, you need to be able to focus on a goal.

English Language

Learning English at a high level is also a very valuable skill to acquire.Also, creativity: in science, engineering, design or art, the sought-after promotion will be awarded to the person who manages to combine technical literacy with creativity.

Communication and empathy

Communication and empathy will be two highly valued skills, especially in the age of artificial intelligence.No matter how quickly machines develop, people will always need other people, and human attention, teamwork, the ability to listen, tell a story, support and sympathize will be even more valued.

According to a report published in 2020 on LinkedIn, a social media platform for professionals, communication has already become the most in-demand skill in today’s job market.

“With the rise in the use of AI and robotics in the workplace, an increasingly remote workforce, and technology that allows us to connect with people around the world, it has never been more important that we know how to talk and listen to each other and build a connection,” says Dan Negroni, an expert on talent and workplace engagement.

1. New technologies

It is no surprise that information technology and new technologies are also among the most promising sectors in the near future.

The development of artificial intelligence and machine learning will bring with it very interesting opportunities.

One of the professions with the most future in this field is prompt engineering, a specialist in communication with artificial intelligence models who helps to correctly formulate requests and acts as a kind of intermediary between artificial intelligence and people.

Other possible AI-related jobs include ethicists, security engineers, and developers of user-friendly interfaces for human-machine interaction.

In general, when it comes to artificial intelligence, people from various professions are advised not to view it as a competitor, but as a partner, and to know how to cooperate with it.

Another field of possibilities is the analysis of Big Data, a huge variety of information, ranging from online platforms such as Netflix to the hadron collider or control systems.

There will certainly be no shortage of work for cybersecurity specialists either, simply because there will be more sensitive information.

Financial technology specialists, business analysts, and blockchain system developers will also be needed.

2. “Green” jobs

According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2023, the demand for “green” jobs is growing rapidly across all sectors and industries.

“Globally, the green transition could create 30 million jobs in clean energy, efficiency and low-emission technologies by 2030,” the report says.

For now, the leading countries in new job opportunities in green energy and sustainable development are Western countries and Japan. China is gradually catching up.

These jobs can be related to business, science, politics or directly to the environment, within sectors working on the development of renewable energy or new energy sources and batteries, the preservation of endangered species, business consulting or, for example, legal practice and changes to environmental protection laws.

There will also be a need for urban planners, architects, designers and builders of smart homes.

3. Health professionals

The world’s population is ageing and life expectancy is increasing. Care and treatment of older people will be increasingly necessary.

Therefore, there will continue to be a high demand for healthcare professionals in the near future.

Particularly valuable will be healthcare professionals who not only provide patients with medication, but also moral support.

Doctors and healthcare specialists will have to constantly learn and adapt to new diagnostic and treatment methods. Artificial intelligence will also be of help.

There will also be work for psychotherapists and various personal development mentors or instructors of spiritual practices.

4. Manual work

Professionals in manual work such as mechanics, repairmen, electricians or builders will continue to be needed in the coming years.

If small, precise tasks need to be performed in different circumstances, humans will continue to be irreplaceable.

But in order to stay afloat and be in demand, these specialists will also have to constantly improve their technical knowledge and master new smart tools.

The demand for new professions in agriculture is also expected to increase. The world’s population is growing and everyone needs to eat. But once again, the demand will be more for skilled engineers than for farmers.

Jobs that will cease to exist

There will be many jobs that will soon begin to disappear from the labor market. These are the types of jobs that are becoming easier to automate.

Here is a list of possible jobs that could soon disappear from the labor market:

Customer service (cashiers, salespeople, consultants, etc.)

Office management (due to the rise of remote work)

Data entry (employees in the field of statistics, finance, typists, technical translators)

Accounting

Factory workers who perform repetitive tasks.

5. Storytelling

Another profession, which is rarely mentioned, but will undoubtedly continue to be needed in the future, is that of storytellers.

Just as it was necessary thousands of years ago, any creative work related to the transmission of human experience will continue to be essential.

We will continue to need writers, poets, directors, actors, comedians, artists, and musicians, even if artificial intelligence poses new challenges in these sectors.

