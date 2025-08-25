More
    45% of Costa Ricans Avoid Using the Bathroom at Work Due to Social Stigma

    Specialists warn that holding back this natural urge can lead to serious health problems

    Going to the bathroom outside the home continues to be a taboo subject in Costa Rica. 45% of people avoid using the bathroom at work, according to a recent survey, while 54% expressed discomfort doing so in public spaces or other people’s homes.

    Although 85% of those surveyed acknowledged that it is a natural process that should not be a cause for shame, the data reflects the persistence of cultural stigmas that influence workers’ daily behavior.

    The problem goes beyond the social, as health specialists warn that delaying the need to evacuate for prolonged periods can have serious consequences. Constant holding back can cause everything from constipation to more severe complications such as gastrointestinal perforation.

    Furthermore, when it becomes a habit, it increases the possibility of chronic colon inflammation due to the accumulation of bacteria, which increases the risk of developing colon cancer in the long term.

    Health risks increases

    The time workers spend in the office makes the problem even more relevant. If almost half of employees avoid using the bathroom during their workday, exposure to these health risks increases.

    “Feel Comfortable” campaign

    The results of the study led the private company to launch the “Feel Comfortable” campaign, aimed at breaking down prejudices and normalizing an action essential to human well-being.

    “In response to the survey results on the stigma of using the bathroom in public places, this campaign is being launched with the aim not only of destigmatizing the taboos surrounding the topic, but also of normalizing an activity that is essential for the human body and that, if prolonged over long periods, can harm health,” said a Family Care expert.

