    Updated:

    379 Couples in Costa Rica Have Taken Advantage of the Faster Marriage System

    With this, a civil or religious wedding is no longer necessary

    By TCRN STAFF
    The new Family Procedural Code in Costa Rica has been in effect for ten weeks, a regulation that, among other things, introduced the direct marriage system before the Civil Registry of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal. (TSE). With this, a civil or religious wedding is no longer necessary, but the marriage can be done directly at the institution. The first report indicates that 379 couples took advantage of this marriage modality.

    How to sign up?

    Those interested in this service must submit their application at the Registry’s Marriage Unit, between 8:00 and 10:00 in the morning. Each day, 10 appointments are given, distributed from Monday to Friday between 7:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Spaces are also offered in the regional offices. There, both appointments and ceremonies are attended to from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

    What are the requirements for marriages?

    Couples who are going to get married at the Civil Registry must provide:

    Present the valid and well-maintained identity document.

    Email address, as the primary means for receiving notifications.

    Provide the information of two adult witnesses, with a valid and undamaged identification document. They must declare under oath that they know the interested parties and their legal capacity to marry, and also be available to appear with the couple on the day of the wedding ceremony.

    In case one of the parties getting married is a foreigner, additional documents must be submitted. For example, a birth certificate and a marital status certificate from their country of origin, both apostilled.

    Unlike marriages before a notary, weddings before the Civil Registry will be free of charge. The only payment the couple must make is a publication in La Gaceta to validate the process.

    Registry will also expedite divorces

    The new Code not only makes it easier to get married but also to get divorced. For couples without children who divorce by mutual agreement, they can now skip the trial and request the registration of the divorce directly in the Registry. For this, a notary deed must be presented where they express their will.

    Here the requirements will be:

    The notary public must submit the homologation request.

    Email address, as the primary means for receiving notifications.

    The agreement must be presented in a public deed duly notarized, with the formalities of the Law.

    Certification of movable and immovable property of each party.

    For the moment, there is no data on how many couples have resorted to this format to end their marriages.

