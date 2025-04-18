More
    28 Kilos of Plastic Bottle Caps Recycled in Costa Rica Will Help Create Accessible Beaches

    This material is used to make retractable walkways and amphibious chairs, making these natural spaces possible for people with limited mobility

    By TCRN STAFF
    Thanks to the recycling of plastic bottle caps, a handful of Costa Rican beaches have become tourist destinations friendly to people with disabilities. This is a social and environmental responsibility project promoted by the Costa Rican Accessible Tourism Network, which seeks to transform waste into real opportunities for inclusion.

    Environmental Management Program

    In this context, the Ombudsman’s Office, through its Institutional Environmental Management Program (PIGA), recently delivered 28.5 kilograms of plastic bottle caps to the Fénix Recycling Plant, located in Cervantes de Alvarado.

    These bottle caps were collected by staff at the Ombudsman’s Office headquarters as part of their active participation in the Donatapa campaign, an initiative that converts this type of waste into 100% recycled plastic lumber.

    This material is used to manufacture innovative products such as retractable walkways and amphibious chairs, enabling people with disabilities to access the country’s beaches in safe, comfortable, and equal conditions.

    The delivery of this recyclable material not only prevents plastic bottle caps from polluting the environment but also allows them to be repurposed, aligned with the principles of sustainability and inclusion. For the Ombudsman’s Office, this action represents another step in its commitment to social well-being and environmental protection.

    Contributing to social change

    “Collecting bottle caps is not just a symbolic action, but a concrete way to contribute to social change and the development of accessible tourism in harmony with nature,” the institution stated.

    Furthermore, in keeping with this philosophy, the Ombudsman’s Office recently installed a collection unit for expired or unused medications, located at its headquarters in Barrio México. This measure seeks to promote proper disposal of these products and strengthen environmental education among the public.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
