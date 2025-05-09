More
    Search
    Local News
    Updated:

    212 People Have Been Caught Putting Their Lives at Risk this Year by Entering the Poás and Turrialba Volcanoes in Costa Rica

    Fines of ¢2.3 million are intended to prevent entry to dangerous natural sites

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    A total of 212 people have been caught so far this year illegally entering the Poás and Turrialba Volcano national parks, according to official data from the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE). The figure is the result of four joint operations carried out by environmental authorities in response to a growing problem.

    Franz Tattenbach, Minister of Environment and Energy, issued an urgent call to the public not to be fooled by unscrupulous tour operators who offer these “adventures” in exchange for large sums of money.

    “What must be clear is that people are completely risking their safety by undertaking highly difficult hikes, with very steep slopes, toxic gas emissions from an active volcano like Poás, and, eventually, being seriously affected by a possible eruption, with fatal consequences,” Tattenbach warned. The danger is no less significant: these operators do not provide protective equipment, insurance, or emergency assistance.

    Not considering the consequences

    Poás Volcano remains closed precisely because of recent eruptive activity, while Turrialba has also been closed previously for similar reasons. Despite these warnings, the search for the “perfect photo” for social media has motivated many to enter restricted areas, without considering the consequences.

    Given this situation, the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries (MINAE) is asking legislators to expedite the approval of a bill that would allow for more severe sanctions for those who promote and participate in these illegal activities.

    Increased fines

    The initiative proposes fines of between ¢1.3 million and ¢2.3 million for both operators and visitors, and establishes an additional charge of ¢2.3 million if a rescue is required by the Red Cross or the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Fisheries (MINAE). “The current law only allows for warnings, and that is not enough,” the minister concluded.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceEsteban Arrieta
    ViaBELEIDA DELGADO
    Previous article
    Costa Rica is the Third Country in the Americas for Freedom of Expression
    Next article
    Crocodiles Will Be Monitored with Drones to Count Population and their Relationship with Communities in Costa Rican Rivers

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Crocodiles Will Be Monitored with Drones to Count Population and their Relationship with Communities in Costa Rican Rivers

    The use of drones for monitoring crocodile populations in Costa Rica represents an important change from traditional methods: nighttime...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2025 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »