A total of 212 people have been caught so far this year illegally entering the Poás and Turrialba Volcano national parks, according to official data from the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE). The figure is the result of four joint operations carried out by environmental authorities in response to a growing problem.

Franz Tattenbach, Minister of Environment and Energy, issued an urgent call to the public not to be fooled by unscrupulous tour operators who offer these “adventures” in exchange for large sums of money.

“What must be clear is that people are completely risking their safety by undertaking highly difficult hikes, with very steep slopes, toxic gas emissions from an active volcano like Poás, and, eventually, being seriously affected by a possible eruption, with fatal consequences,” Tattenbach warned. The danger is no less significant: these operators do not provide protective equipment, insurance, or emergency assistance.

Not considering the consequences

Poás Volcano remains closed precisely because of recent eruptive activity, while Turrialba has also been closed previously for similar reasons. Despite these warnings, the search for the “perfect photo” for social media has motivated many to enter restricted areas, without considering the consequences.

Given this situation, the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries (MINAE) is asking legislators to expedite the approval of a bill that would allow for more severe sanctions for those who promote and participate in these illegal activities.

Increased fines

The initiative proposes fines of between ¢1.3 million and ¢2.3 million for both operators and visitors, and establishes an additional charge of ¢2.3 million if a rescue is required by the Red Cross or the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Fisheries (MINAE). “The current law only allows for warnings, and that is not enough,” the minister concluded.

