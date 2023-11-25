More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    2024 Will Bring Scorching Heat to Costa Rica

    What Awaits Us In The Coming Months?

    By TCRN STAFF
    13
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    In an announcement that has set off climate alarms, the National Meteorological Institute (IMN) reveals that the first months of next year promise to be fiery, with temperatures exceeding the highest average by up to 2 degrees Celsius.

    A prediction that not only puts meteorologists on alert, but also raises questions about how this thermal increase will affect daily life in the country.The North and Central Pacific region will be particularly affected by this phenomenon, according to the IMN forecast.

    Prepare for a heat scenario

    Karina Hernández, from the IMN Climatology Department, addressed the topic, highlighting the need to prepare for a scenario where heat will be the undisputed protagonist.

    The news comes at a time when the National Emergency Commission (CNE) already declared a yellow alert in the country on October 18, in anticipation of droughts that could last in the coming months.

     The question that resonates is: How will this increase in temperature affect the daily life of Costa Ricans?The drought, associated with the El Niño Phenomenon that is expected to persist until April 2024, is emerging as a challenge that will demand preventive measures and careful management of water resources.

    How will we face water scarcity?  What impact will it have on agriculture and wildlife?

    While meteorological and emergency authorities work on strategies to mitigate possible effects, the population is also facing the reality of climate change that requires constant adaptation.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceWalter Herrera
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Why Canadians are Enchanted by Costa Rica
    Next article
    These Are the 9 TicaGirls Who Will Fulfill Their Dream Of Reaching NASA
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Local NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Samanta Castro: A Costa Rican World Champion With Courage, Endurance, Strength And Focus

    Did you know that the 17-year-old athlete Samanta Castro is a world champion in the sports discipline of Functional...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »