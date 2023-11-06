More
    Search
    Economic
    Updated:

    2023 Will Mark a Record Year For Tico Tourism Abroad

    This year Costa Rica will definitively recover from the Covid-19 health emergency

    By TCRN STAFF
    13
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

     2023 will mark a record year for tourism by Costa Ricans abroad.Not only will the number of travelers be recovered before the Covid-19 health emergency, but a new record will be set.

     At the end of August, the authorities of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) counted 767,752 national travelers, for an average of 95,969 per month.This means that if the average is maintained, at the end of December the country would add 1,151,628, which is slightly lower than the 2019 record of 1,152,758.However, it is also true that in the last months of the year a high travel season begins and with it the average skyrockets.

     For example, for December of last year, 132,624 domestic travelers were registered, which almost doubled some months in 2022 and was the highest record of the period.

    Solid recovery

     “Our recovery is solid, as shown by the figures for the first half of 2023, and the effects of the pandemic are being felt less intensely,” said William Rodríguez, previously Minister of Tourism.

    2023: the year of full recovery

    After the pandemic, which meant an abrupt drop in the number of domestic travelers for 2020, tourism by Costa Ricans abroad has been recovering, but without yet reaching the number of travelers before the health emergency.

     The good news is that if the average number of national departures is maintained for the rest of the year, Costa Rica would reach the 2019 figures and possibly have a record number at the end of 2023 according to figures from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute.

     Favorite destinations

    On the other hand, the favorite destinations of Costa Ricans are Panama, the United States and Mexico. Likewise, the ICT reports thousands of trips to other places such as Nicaragua and Colombia, also motivated in part by the family ties of migrants in national territory.

     In that sense, Mauricio Ventura, former minister of tourism, referred to the importance of tourism for Costa Ricans, since it is also part of the engine that moves the economy.

     “The tourism development of recent decades in Costa Rica has been considered for several years as the engine of economic and social development of the country.  “No one doubts today the contribution in investment as well as in the production of employment distributed throughout the national territory and much less the generation of foreign currency, positioning itself in the pre-pandemic years as the main productive sector,” said Ventura.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    RESONANCE – Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.
    - Advertisement -
    SourceEsteban Arrieta
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous article
    Southwest Announces Daily Flight to San Jose from Orlando, Florida
    Next article
    The Borinquen I Geothermal Project Exceeds 40% Construction Progress
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    EntertainmentTCRN STAFF -

    ‘The Nutcracker’ Will Arrive At The Melico Salazar And Tickets Go On Sale This Friday

    The Nutcracker will take the stage at the Melico Salazar theater from December 1 to 10 and tickets go...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »