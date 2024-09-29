2 Out Of 10 Women in Costa Rica May Have Endometriosis without Knowing It

In Costa Rica, it is estimated that around two out of every ten women may have endometriosis, although the statistics could be higher due to existing underdiagnosis.

In the world, 190 million women suffer from this chronic disease characterized by the presence of tissue similar to the endometrium outside the uterus, causing pain, inflammation, and, in some cases, infertility, as stated by the World Health Organization. (OMS).

One of the major barriers in the treatment of endometriosis worldwide is its late diagnosis. This is because patients often face a wait of between five and eight years before receiving a definitive diagnosis, as symptoms such as chronic pelvic pain, painful menstruation, and gastrointestinal issues are often confused with other conditions.

“Excessive menstrual pain should not be considered normal.” “Women who experience it should seek specialized medical attention to determine if they have endometriosis,” warns Alejandro Jaller, a specialist in advanced gynecology and endoscopic surgery at Meditek. He also points out that this delay in diagnosis not only affects the quality of life of patients but also hinders access to timely treatments that could significantly improve their well-being.

Technological innovation: deep ultrasound

The introduction of new technologies has brought renewed hope for those suffering from this disease. Deep ultrasound mapping, an advanced ultrasound technique, allows doctors to more accurately detect areas affected by endometrial tissue outside the uterus.

“The use of this type of ultrasound allows us to obtain a more detailed diagnosis and, therefore, offer a more appropriate and personalized treatment for each patient,” added Jaller, who leads the training of Costa Rican doctors in these techniques.

And it is thanks to this technology that Costa Rica has taken a step forward in the fight against endometriosis, certifying four gynecologists in the use of advanced ultrasounds, which not only improves the accuracy of diagnosis but also helps reduce the long waiting lists for patients who require urgent care.

These advances are complemented by various treatment options that allow patients to manage symptoms and improve their quality of life.These are non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), hormonal therapies to regulate the menstrual cycle, and in more severe cases, laparoscopic surgery to remove the affected tissue.

Individualized treatment

“The treatment must be individualized for each patient, as the symptoms vary considerably from one woman to another.” The key lies in a multidisciplinary approach that includes both medical options and emotional support. “This comprehensive approach is essential, as many women also face psychological issues such as depression and anxiety due to the debilitating effects of the illness,” Jaller concluded.

The Costa Rican Association for Helping Patients with Endometriosis (AENDOCR) has intensified its efforts in educational campaigns to raise awareness among the population about the importance of early diagnosis and access to appropriate treatments.

Activities such as talks, pain management workshops, and support sessions to provide information and resources to women suffering from this disease are part of the initiatives undertaken.

