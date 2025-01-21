16 years the Costa Rica News: A World Where Every Story Tells Every Story Counts

With the focus that every moment that adds up to be better must be told and promoted, we have already spent 16 incredible years at The Costa Rica News (TCRN).

Each year, we add unparalleled experiences in places in the country where we were born and have witnessed our growth. Costa Rica, Canada, and the United States have been key in every step. We thank every reader for every click on our website, every like on our networks, and their love by replicating our content.

We have had the pleasure of letting you know, enjoy, feel, and share Costa Rica Pura Vida! with its technological innovations, tourism, health, culture, and incredible biodiversity within what is the environment, in addition to the various actions for its preservation.

READ MORE

At TCRN we have dedicated ourselves to being an alternative English-language pro-Costa Rica news source for expatriates and travelers, tourists.

It has been 16 years of information, investigations, and interviews that have transmitted that essence of ours loaded with credibility, veracity, balance, and that well-defined approach.

Through our interviews, we maintain that each person has a story to tell, to inspire and motivate others. The interviews are about personality and in them each person shows that they are first and foremost men and women who suffer, who strive, who love, who learn, who have the vision to be better and to make the world around them better.

We have a team of professionals at TCRN that does not stop digging beyond the lens of a camera, the pen, and even the keyboard with which they write, about the little-known places and works of Costa Rica.

Daniel Yepez, our founding director, remains convinced that efforts go hand in hand with infinite learning, which leads to success and growth. For him, “Costa Rica presents an opportunity for those seeking a better quality of life, and TCRN always sends them this positive vibe.”

Daniel is driven by passion and love, precisely what he wants to transmit in these complex times. His goal is to transmit that we are made of “Pura Vida, that essence of Costa Rica”, that it is a country full of opportunities, with ideal places to receive that energy you were waiting for, to find the best of you, to be happy, to undertake and share with those you love the most.

We are reporting from the country with the most incredible greenery on the planet, the sunsets, beaches, and powerful mountains, the friendly and hardworking people, the exquisite cuisine, the talent everywhere you look, and the culture that connects and enriches the soul.

It has been 16 years full of commitment, perseverance, union, and the journalistic spark to make known the what, how, when, and where of the events of Costa Rica and the world, it has given us satisfaction to tell the story of people as valuable as: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship, Arnoldo André; Minister of Tourism, William Rodríguez; former congresswoman, Zoila Rosa Volio; Executive President of ICE, Marco Acuña; journalists such as Luis Carlos Monge, Melissa Alvarado; geographer and writer, José Rivas; engineer and finance specialist, Daniel Suchar; artists, athletes and citizens who make up organizations that work for the common good.

May God allow us to continue with greater strength, focus, respect, and love for all of you, our faithful readers and followers.

Here we continue for you, for everyone, attentive to what you need in terms of the promotion of events, to publicize a place or local character.

