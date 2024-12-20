With an exhibition that brings together 120 works by 60 artists, Artflow Gallery celebrates its 15th anniversary. The special exhibition called “60 x 60”, stands out because each piece shares the same size, 60 centimeters, the exhibition is a window to the diversity and richness of styles that characterizes Costa Rican contemporary art.

The creative freedom of “60 x 60” is reflected in the variety of styles and techniques presented. The exhibition features works by established artists such as Priscila Monge, Isidro Con Wong and Paulina Ortiz, along with pieces by emerging talents.

The exhibition’s set-up takes full advantage of the gallery’s spaces on Avenida Escazú, inviting visitors to discover how each work interacts with the others, creating a unique visual journey.

The gallery, a project of Portafolio Inmobiliario, has been during these years a meeting point for artists and art lovers, consolidating itself as a reference in the country’s cultural scene.

A journey full of learning, creativity and meaningful encounters

“These 15 years represent a journey full of learning, creativity and meaningful encounters. With ’60 x 60′, we seek to pay tribute to all the artists who have been part of our history, and to the people who have accompanied us along the way. It is an exhibition that celebrates diversity and the magic of art as a universal language,” said Karen Clachar, director of the gallery. The gallery, located in Building 301 on Escazú Avenue, remains committed to bringing art closer to the people, being a space where creativity, inspiration and community meet. “60 x 60” will be open until February 28, with free admission.

“At Portafolio Inmobiliario we are proud to be part of initiatives that generate memorable experiences. Artflow Galería has done an extraordinary job during these 15 years, and we are thrilled to be the stage for this exhibition that highlights the best of national talent,” added Johnny Jaikel, director of the Avenida Escazú Project.

Take note:

What 60 x 60 Exhibition

When Closes on February 28, 2025

Hours Monday to Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Guided tours Gabriela Silva at (506) 7163-4320

More information at:

www.artflowgaleria.com

