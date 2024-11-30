Costa Rica offers experiences to enjoy that romantic or family trip with nature, adventure, culture, gastronomy, and relaxation in equal parts. These are 15 reasons to visit:

Pura Vida Happiness

The happiness of the country of Pura Vida is written in its DNA. Costa Rica is one of the fastest-growing international destinations, where tourism is one of the driving forces of the Costa Rican economy. It is one of the oldest democracies in the Americas, and it is a peaceful country that abolished its army more than 70 years ago. Moreover, it is home to one of the five Blue Zones in the world, the Nicoya Peninsula. It is the only Blue Zone in Ibero-America and the largest in area, with more than 800 inhabitants over 90 years old.

Discover a route dedicated to cheese

In the Turrialba area, known for its Volcano, one of the “big ones” in Costa Rica along with the Arenal Volcano, Irazú Volcano, and Rincón de la Vieja Volcano, a thematic route has also been developed taking advantage of the origin designation of “Turrialba Cheese,” one of its most characteristic products. In addition to gastronomy, the family can also delve into “tica” culture with a visit to the Guayabo National Monument or experience nature at the Turrialba Volcano National Park, which has reopened its doors after several years of closure.

Experience “Wellness Pura Vida”

Getting a massage with volcanic stones heated in water with temperatures between 50 and 65 degrees and placed therapeutically on the skin, like the outdoor spa treatments on Montezuma beach in the province of Puntarenas; or bathing in volcanic water and mud at certified sites such as the hot springs near the Rincón de la Vieja Volcano in Guanacaste or La Fortuna de San Carlos, will allow you to enjoy a relaxing bath in the heart of nature.

Observe a sloth up close

In the rural areas of Costa Rica, it is possible to encounter a sloth slowly crossing the street or resting in the treetop next to the road.

Discovering nature in the country with the highest biodiversity density in the world

With over half a million species, Costa Rica has 6.5% of the world’s biodiversity and stands out as one of the best places in the world to explore flora and fauna. A quarter of its territory is protected by national parks and reserves, and these places have an astonishing variety of ecosystems, including tropical rainforest, dry tropical forest, cloud forest, mangrove forest, the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific coast, and miles and miles of coastal reefs. Moreover, the great diversity of flora and fauna that can be seen at a glance is the best learning about biodiversity.

Birdwatching in Sarapiquí

The Sarapiquí area is located north of the province of Heredia and Turrialba in the province of Cartago, situated less than three hours from San José, the capital of Costa Rica. It has a wide range of tourism products in adventure activities, nature, birdwatching, and cultural rescue elements. In addition to Braulio Carrillo National Park, the city of Puerto Viejo de Sarapiquí is an interesting destination for its identity and wealth.

Savor the local cuisine

The traditional gallo pinto, the tamal asado, the empanada with chicharrones… Costa Rican cuisine opens up to the palate in a combination of flavors and aromas that will leave no one indifferent. In just over 51,000 kilometers, Costa Rica has 12 climatic zones and a series of microclimates that make the harvest and variety of numerous fruits and vegetables possible. The best way to enjoy it is with juices and natural sodas, common in all the country’s restaurants and cafes. Among the fruits, you can find papaya, banana, pineapple, and passion fruit, but Costa Rica also has local products like cashew fruit, which comes from the mango family and is frequently used to make a drink similar to lemonade. Another local product is pejibaye, which is usually served with mayonnaise.

Enjoying one of the best coffees in the world

Savoring a tico coffee will be the crowning touch of the after-meal conversations for lovers of this beverage. To gain a deeper understanding of the history and culture surrounding coffee, guided tours are organized in different regions of the country that explain the origin and processing of the bean at its various stages. The family will also be able to sample other sweet delights of Costa Rican cuisine such as milk cajetas, snow cones, cotton candy, or biscuits.

Beer tour in “Chepe”

“Chepe” is the affectionate name for the capital of Costa Rica, San José. A fun and curious way to get to know the city is through a craft beer tour where you can try different styles of Costa Rican beer and the most suitable pairing for each style. Accompanied by a beer expert, you can also discover San José at night with the history of its most emblematic neighborhoods.

Acquiring an ox cart as a keepsake

The traditional “ox cart” in Costa Rica is not just a typical carriage, but it has become the most recognized craft in the country, also declared a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. The colorful and unique art of painting carts from the Sarchí area in the province of Alajuela will leave no one indifferent. In the past, they were used to transport coffee, but now the ox carts in Costa Rica are a symbol of the country’s cultural heritage, and they are painted with bright colors and unique designs that turn them into works of art. Additionally, travelers will find numerous souvenirs that recreate this very particular decoration.

Participate in a cacao ceremony

The cacao bean is full of magnesium, calcium, and antioxidants and is considered to have heart benefits. To experience its health benefits and discover the history and culture of Costa Rica, nothing is better than participating in a cacao ceremony in the style of the indigenous peoples. Thus, sitting in a circle, you can enjoy the ceremonial drink, made from boiled cacao beans, and participate in the chants accompanied by traditional instruments.

Adventure in the Heights

Costa Rica is a land of volcanoes (some of them active); humid and misty tropical forests, enormous waterfalls, and rushing rivers. This generous nature offers the traveler a varied range of activities to discover the country from above. Hanging bridges like those in the Monteverde region, zip lines or canopy tours, or cable cars will be the options offered to appreciate the beautiful “tico” landscape from above.

Staying in an eco-friendly hotel

Costa Rica is a pioneer in ecotourism and sustainable tourism. The country has a wide variety of eco-friendly accommodations that allow tourists to reduce their ecological footprint during their visit. From places with beach bungalows, tents, and old farms to hotels with solar energy or luxury establishments, there is a wide selection throughout the country that allows visitors to travel sustainably anywhere in Costa Rica.

Walking on a sand whale tail

The Marino Ballena National Park, on the southwest Pacific coast, is a renowned spot for humpback whale watching, but it is also known for the sand formation called the Tombolo. During low tide, this formation looks from the air like a whale’s tail, and from the land, you can walk on it, observing a real whale’s tail. In addition to Uvita Beach, where the tombolo is located, there are other beaches within the Protected Wilderness Area: Bahía, Colonia, Ballena, Arco, and Piñuelas, and even without spotting whales in the sea, the views are spectacular.

Rafting on the Pacuare River

The Pacuare River is one of the most well-known in Costa Rica for its intense rapids and for kayaking. This couple’s experience will demonstrate the level of complicity between them in jumps and maneuvers while navigating one of the most famous courses in the world for this activity. Additionally, just a six-hour drive apart, surfing enthusiasts can practice their favorite sport in two oceans due to Costa Rica’s size and location.