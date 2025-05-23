The 2025 version of the American Beach Sprint Coastal Rowing Championship, which will take place from May 24-25 at the Punta Leona Beach Club and Nature Resort located in Mantas Beach, Garabito Canton (Puntarenas Province), will bring together competitors from 12 countries in an international tournament.

Delegations from Peru, Paraguay, Argentina, Colombia, Canada, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, the United States, and Costa Rica will participate in the sporting event.

According to Martha Estrada, President of the Costa Rican Rowing Federation (FEDERE), she emphasized that “this level of attendance is a sign of confidence for our organization, which has already put in several months of intense work to make this event a success.”

“This is the third consecutive time Costa Rica has hosted this event; therefore, there is already accumulated experience that has been very useful for our entire team. We will have the best exponents of this discipline present, who will undoubtedly provide a high-quality sporting spectacle,” Estrada stated.

The coastal rowing discipline is made up of two branches: an endurance version in which athletes compete in 6 to 8-kilometer courses, and the rowing and beach sprint, which is contested over 600 meters.

Perfect Setting

FEDERE chose Punta Leona in Mantas Beach as the venue for the American Beach Sprint Coastal Rowing Championship due to its facilities, such as access roads in excellent condition, calm waters, and adequate logistics to accommodate teams, support groups, and fans.

“We are confident that this magnificent location will be a highlight for welcoming the public and athletes. All the details of the organization are progressing as scheduled. Given that we are the host country, we are confident that this Championship will be of great help in promoting the sport in Costa Rica’s coastal areas. It is a great and very beneficial training ground for the new generations,” Estrada emphasized.

The round of competitions in Punta Leona will serve as a preparation day for the 2026 Youth Olympics in Dakar and for seniors for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

An enormous impact

“This event will have an enormous impact on the popularization of rowing in the country. It will also serve as an international showcase to promote the canton of Garabito as a destination that offers ideal conditions for the development of the sports tourism market, which, as we know, generates great benefits for the communities where the competitions are held,” added the FEDERE President.

Mantas Beach is characterized by its grayish sands, protected by beautiful headlands on both sides, and boasts extremely gentle waves suitable for water sports such as rowing.