The 110 entrepreneurs who will participate this weekend at Expo Pyme CR 2025 are already finalizing the final details to welcome approximately 7,000 people to the Old Customs House. This is the fourth edition of this initiative, which will host SMEs from all sectors with its varied offerings from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For example, Costa Ricans will be able to find specialty coffee, jewelry, pastries and bakery items, leather goods, sublimation printing, personal care products, among others.

Alejandro López, organizer of Expo Pyme CR, explains:

This event is truly a highly anticipated opportunity for entrepreneurs who invest significant time, energy, and resources into offering their best products and services. They look for a great opportunity to generate sales and position their businesses.

Expo Pyme CR will feature artistic activities and training

Expo Pyme CR has established itself as a complete experience for both entrepreneurs and the general public, as it includes artistic and cultural presentations, talks, training, and inspiring conferences.

Some of the training courses offered include:

Artificial Intelligence for SMEs

Essential Contracts for Every Business

Responsible Finance for SMEs and Entrepreneurship

The SME Economy

Leadership in SMEs

The 2025 edition was declared Essential Costa Rica, will feature LESCO translation, and will be a pet-friendly event.

Additionally, as a social component, the organization donated stands to the Costa Rican Gerontological Association (AGECO) to support entrepreneurship among the adult population and to the Quinta Avenida organization, which serves homeless women.

More than 6,000 visitors expected

According to López, the 2024 edition featured 105 stands that received more than 6,000 visitors, who invested more than US$48,000 in SME products: We would like to extend a cordial invitation to all Costa Ricans to support national talent and boost this sector of the economy, which is so important to the country.

