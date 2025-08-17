You can’t have a well-balanced diet without incorporating vitamin B12 into your meals. This water-soluble vitamin, explains Samantha Dieras, RN, DCN, director of outpatient nutrition services at Mount Sinai Hospital, plays a vital role in nerve function, blood cell formation, metabolism, DNA production, and many other functions our bodies need to stay healthy.

Foods with vitamin B12 are easy to add to any routine. Whether you follow a plant-based diet or include any animal or dairy products in your meals, you can find foods with vitamin B12 in virtually any food group. These foods also contain other essential nutrients (such as omega-3 fatty acids, protein, iron, etc.) that our bodies need. So, if you want to know if you’re already on the right track or want to add more good sources of vitamin B12 to your life, these are the best ones you can add.

Clams

If you enjoy seafood, registered dietitian nutritionist Lauren Manaker says clams are a great source of vitamin B12. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), 3 ounces of clams contain about 17 mcg of the nutrient. They also contain iron, which she says makes them a great combination with vitamin B12 for energy and red blood cell production.

Beef, Chicken, and Other Animal Liver

Manaker says liver is a powerhouse of nutrients, as it contains vitamin B12, iron, and vitamin A. According to the NIH, a serving of beef or chicken liver contains 70.7 micrograms (mcg) of vitamin B12, which is nearly 3,000% of the daily value for this nutrient.

Salmon

Salmon is a favorite among experts and our favorite celebrities. Manaker claims it’s not only high in vitamin B12, with 2.6 mcg of the nutrient, but it’s also a prime source of omega-3 fatty acids. This combination especially helps support brain function and heart health.

Trout

Manaker cites trout as another fish source rich in B12 and omega-3s. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), a trout fillet contains 4.6 mcg of this nutrient.

Tuna

Tuna is known as a great source of protein, but Manaker says you can also turn to this fish to meet your B12 needs. The NIH says 85g of tuna contains 2.5 mcg of the nutrient.

Eggs

Another great source of protein and B12, Manaker says eggs are one of the easiest foods to add to any meal. According to the NIH, one large egg contains 0.5 mcg of this nutrient.

Milk

Whole milk (please don’t drink raw milk) is a powerhouse of nutrients. It’s best known for being a great source of calcium, which helps strengthen bones and teeth. But it also provides protein, vitamin D, and B12 to hydrate, repair muscles, and boost our energy and metabolism. According to the NIH, one cup of 2% milk contains 1.3 mcg of vitamin B12.

Yogurt

Another dairy product you can turn to for vitamin B12 is yogurt. According to the NIH, 160g of nonfat plain yogurt contains 1 mcg of this nutrient.

Sardines

Canned fish is all the rage, and sardines are a great source of vitamin B12. “Small but mighty, they’re rich in vitamin B12, calcium, and omega-3s,” says Manaker. According to the USDA, one can of sardines contains 8.22 mcg of this nutrient.

Lean Beef

Lean beef provides many nutrients, including protein and iron. Manaker also cites it as a good source of vitamin B12 to give you energy and improve red blood cell health. According to the NIH, 3 ounces of lean beef contains 2.4 mcg of this nutrient.

Nutritional Yeast

Known for its cheesy flavor, nutritional yeast is a nutrient-packed vegan condiment. It’s especially rich in vitamin B12, according to the NIH. A quarter cup can contain between 8.3 and 24 mcg of this nutrient.

What does vitamin B12 do for the body?

As mentioned above, the benefits of vitamin B12 are many. According to Manaker, it primarily helps convert food into energy for the body. But it also contributes to the nervous system, the production of red blood cells, and DNA, while reducing the risk of heart disease. And if you’re feeling the need for an emotional boost, she says the nutrient may play a role in regulating your emotions and the production of serotonin.

How much vitamin B12 should I take daily?

According to Dieras, the recommended intake of vitamin B12 can range from 2.4 to 2.8 mcg per day. For pregnant women, Manaker says it’s best to take 2.6 mcg per day, while those who are breastfeeding can increase that slightly to 2.8 mcg.

Should I take vitamin B12 supplements?

Manaker says that eating whole foods in a balanced diet is the ideal way to get your daily vitamin B12 intake. But if you don’t get enough from food or if you have absorption problems (also known as pernicious anemia), you may need to incorporate dietary supplements into your routine. She says you can take supplements in pill form or as an injection if prescribed.

Does vitamin B12 have downsides?

Both Dieras and Manaker say that vitamin B12 is generally safe and that the downsides are minimal. “Vitamin B12 supplements are generally safe because the body eliminates what it doesn’t need,” says Manaker. In high doses, it can cause headaches or nausea. Dieras says it may also interact with certain medications such as heartburn inhibitors and metformin. As with any new supplement you’re interested in taking, it’s always best to consult with a doctor to make sure it’s right for you.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR