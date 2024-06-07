10 Hectares of Green Areas in Heredia Become a Climatic Refuge for Wildlife

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Costa Rican company is kicking off an ambitious project to transform more than 10 hectares of land in the canton of Flores, where its headquarters and beer and soft drink production plants are located. The plan includes the strategic planting of native species of flora, which will provide safe passage, food and lodging for the area’s wildlife.

The first stage of the project begins this June and consists of drawing up an inventory of the existing biodiversity in the company’s green areas. The biology professionals have identified the possibility of finding at least 22 species of terrestrial mammals, bats, reptiles, amphibians, and birds, as well as dozens of types of insects.

Many specimens

Among the specimens expected to be observed are raccoons, opossums, coatis, golden-eyed frogs, velvet snakes, hummingbirds, woodpeckers, parakeets, bees, beetles, butterflies and dragonflies. The inventory will make it possible to design a reforestation plan aimed at turning the area into a climatic refuge for biodiversity.

Karine Steinvorth, head of FIFCO’s Positive Environmental Value, explained that this initiative seeks to convert the company’s land into a buffer zone against the effects of climate change, which causes excessive heat, water shortages, and difficulty in accessing suitable habitats for both animals and humans. At the same time, he emphasized the potential of green areas within private properties, both in industry and in home gardens, since, regardless of their size, they can serve as a place of rest, food and safe transfer of species through urban areas.

Maria Pía Robles, FIFCO’s Corporate Relations Director, explained that this initiative is part of the corporate sustainability strategy, specifically in relation to climate change adaptation.

Regaining balance of ecosystems

“Climate change affects the balance of ecosystems, representing a real threat to biodiversity. Forests and urban green fabrics, with all their biological diversity, act as natural carbon sinks, offering nature-based solutions to counteract climate change. The protection, management and restoration of forests constitutes approximately two-thirds of the total mitigation potential of all natural alternatives,” said Robles.

This FIFCO initiative plays a linking role between green areas and the patches of natural forest present throughout the Cubujuquí Interurban Biological Corridor (CBI), an initiative that the company supports. The Cubujuquí IBC aims to contribute to the restoration of the area’s ecosystems and facilitate the safe transit of fauna through the region.

In addition, FIFCO will implement educational programs aimed at both its personnel and the external public, with the objective of providing them with tools that will enable them to contribute to the protection of biodiversity.

