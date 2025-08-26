More
    Search
    Local News
    Updated:

    ¢50 Coins With a Printed Lizard Will be in Circulation Starting Next Week in Costa Rica, and Collectible Coins Will Also Go On Sale

    Central Bank announced that new coins will be added to the Costa Rican payment system in the coming months

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR) announced that the new ¢50 coins from the collection will begin circulating next week. This version features a printed “anole lizard,” as a way of paying tribute to Costa Rican ecosystems.

    The new coins will be available on the national market starting Tuesday, August 26th, with a face value of ¢50. On the same date, people will be able to purchase the color collectible version. There will be a total of 10,000 acrylic collectible coins and 7,000 coins in a case. They can be purchased in any presentation for ¢8,650.

    Meanwhile, the bank reported that some 30 million ¢50 coins are already in circulation, but with the other reverse designs: the morpho butterfly, the panther frog, and the hawksbill turtle. The Central Bank added that it has a reserve of more than 70 million coins in a vault ready to be delivered as requests from banking institutions arise.

    About the new ¢50 coin

    The reverse of the new coin features the text “Tropical Dry Forest” and the original scientific names “Lagartija o anolis” and “Norops sericeus.” As part of the visual elements, the lizard is placed on a portion of the map of the tropical dry forest, as well as the year “2023” of the design approval by the bank’s Board of Directors.

    The upper part of the coin’s obverse features the legends “República de Costa Rica” and “Banco Central de Costa Rica,” as well as the three raised bars at the bottom, making it easy to recognize.

    The lizard depicted on the coin is a species typical of the dry tropical forest. It is small, with a slender body covered in small scales. Its legs are long and slender. The tail is long and very narrow. The dorsal background color ranges from light brown to gray; the dewlap of adult males ranges in color from yellow to orange, with a round purple spot in the center. It lives in the northwestern region of the country, at elevations up to 650 meters above sea level.

    Upcoming Changes to the Coins

    The Central Bank announced that new coins will be added to the Costa Rican payment system in the coming months. In September, there will be a new ¢25 coin commemorating the province of Guanacaste. Meanwhile, new ¢50 coins will enter circulation in October and November, featuring the animals the marine crab and the wild rabbit, respectively.

    List of entities that will sell the ¢50 coin:

    Banco de Costa Rica: 2,850

    Banco Nacional: 2,400

    Banco Popular y de Desarrollo Comunal: 1,200

    BAC Credomatic: 1,050

    Banco Promérica: 300

    Scotiabank Costa Rica: 250

    Grupo Mutual Alajuela La Vivienda: 1,400

    Mutual Cartago de Ahorro y Préstamo: 800

    Coopegrecia R.L.: 1,250

    Coopeande R.L.: 500

    Coopesanramón R.L.: 700

    Coopenae R.L.: 500

    Coopecar R.L.: 500

    Costa Rican Numismatic Association: 1,000

    Coopealianza R.L.: 1,000

    Coopeande R.L.: 500

    Museums of the Central Bank of Costa Rica: 375

    Relocate to beach work remote
    RESONANCE – Shifting Reality For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.
    - Advertisement -
    SourceJosue Alvarado
    ViaBELEIDA DELGADO
    Previous article
    Male Fertility is Declining at an Accelerated Rate Worldwide… and it Could Worsen

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Male Fertility is Declining at an Accelerated Rate Worldwide… and it Could Worsen

    For decades, science has raised warning signs about an increasingly evident phenomenon: the decline in male fertility worldwide. What...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2025 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »