Every country has its folk festivals over the year. So does Costa Rica. They are the oldest social roots of a culture. Some of them are traditions passed down from generation to generation. Others are celebrated in new, modern ways and attract many domestic and foreign visitors. Taking part on these traditional festivals in Costa Rica, is one of the best ways to get to know the tico culture and what “Pura Vida” is about.

This monthly overview will show you when the most beautiful festivals in Costa Rica are celebrated, where they take place and what they are about.

January – Festivals in Costa Rica

Along with the new year, high-season is about to start in Costa Rica. A rush of tourists and domestic visitors is celebrating in beach near cities. No doubt, the weather is ideal for Festivals. Dry days are motivating people to go out, occassional afternoon showers are refreshing them to continue.

Fiesta Típicas Nacionales Santa Cruz

Where? Santa Cruz

When? Second week of January. Next Date: 14.01.2017

What about? Rodeo, bullfights, religious procession, music, dances and a beauty pegeant

Las Fiestas de Palmares

Where? Palmares

When? Second half of the month. Next Date: 12.01.2017

What about? Horse shows, running of the bulls, carnival events

February – Festivals in Costa Rica

February is one of the best months for a visit in Costa Rica – not only because of the perfect weather. Moreover, it is out of US holiday season, you don’t have to pay extra surcharges. This offers you perfect conditions for visiting some festivals in Costa Rica. Furthermore, turtle nesting season is about to begin.

Envision

Where? Uvita

When? Late February. Next Date: 23-26.02.2017

What about? Yoga, transcendent music & art, spiritual workshops

Fiesta Cívica de Liberia

Where? Liberia

When? End of February. 23.02.-05.03.2017

What about? Carnival and beauty pageant

March – Festivals in Costa Rica

The sunshine continues during the first half of the month. But pay attention to occasional rising prices! They will shoot up at the end of March if it corresponds with North American Spring Break and Semana Santa, the week leading up to Easter.

Jungle Jam

Where? Jacó

When? Mid-March. Next Date: 10.-12.03.17

What about? Music – all about Downbeat-, Lounge- und Nu-Jazz Sounds, Dub and Reggae

Dia del Boyero

Where? Escazú

When? Second Sunday in March. Probably on 12.03.2017

What about? A colorful parade and a blessing of animals

Feria de la Mascarada

Where? Barva

When? Sometimes during the last week of March. Inquire locally.

What about? Parade through the town with massive colorful masks which weigh up to 20kg

April – Festivals in Costa Rica

When Easter and the preceding week, Semana Santa, fall in early April, beaches can be very crowded and prices pretty high. But even though the rainy season is about to start, Nicoya and Guanacaste are still very dry and hot with very little rain.

Dia de Juan Santamaria

Where? Most festive celebrations in Alajuela

When? April 11th of each year

What about? Parades, concerts and dances honoring the national hero of Juan Santamaria

May – Festivals in Costa Rica

With the begin of the country’s low season, prices start to sink. This is why May is an excellent season for a low-budget traveling trip.

Día de San Isidro Labrador

Where? San Isidro

When? May 15th

What about? Largest agricultural fair of the country

June – Festivals in Costa Rica

While the Pacific side of the country gets pretty rainy, it offers good conditions for surfers. Travellers of this season profit from discounted rates.

Día de San Pedro & San Pablo

Where? Villages of the names San Pedro & San Pablo

When? June 29th

What about? Celebrations with religious processions

July – Festivals in Costa Rica

Particularly on the Caribbean coast, July can turn out to be pretty wet. But the month also enjoys a short dry period sometimes. Ticos call it varanillo, which means small summer.

Fiesta de la Virgen del Mar

Where? Puntarenas & Playa del Coco

When? The Saturday closest to July 16th.

What about? Colorful, brightly lit regattas and boat parades

Día de Guanacaste

Where? Guanacaste & Santa Cruz

When? July 25th

What about? Celebrates the annexation from Nicaragua, rodeo in Santa Cruz

August – Festivals in Costa Rica

Even in the middle of the rainy season, you might get lucky with some bright and sunny mornings. Tourists who don’t mind a the rain will enjoy some great deals and surfers some great waves.

Las Virgen de los Angeles

Where? From San José to Cartago

When? August 2th

What about? Religious procession honoring the patron saint of Costa Rica

September – Festivals in Costa Rica

The middle of the rainy season is the cheapest time to visit the Pacific side. As you can’t get sunburned at the beach, use your time to explore some national festivals in Costa Rica.

Costa Rican Independence Day

Where? A party throughout the country.

When? Ends on September 14th in the evening in Cartago

What about? A relay race passing a ‘Freedom Torch’ from Guatemala to Costa Rica

October – Festivals in Costa Rica

October is known as the wettest month in Costa Rica. Many lodges and tour operators rest until November.



Día de la Raza

Where? Puerto Limón

When? October 12th

What about? Street parades, music and dancing celebrating Columbus’ historic landing

November – Festivals in Costa Rica

The weather in November is unpredictable. It can be very sunny, but also quite rainy. But at the end of the month usually the sky clears up.

Día de los Muertos

Where? The Cementario Central in San José

When? November 2nd

What about? Visiting graveyards and religious parades all over the country

December – Festivals in Costa Rica

The beginning of the month is a great time to visit Costa Rica. The weather gets better and attractions are usually still pretty uncrowded. But towards Christmas travelers should make reservations well in advance.

Las Fiestas de Zapote

Where? San José

When? Between Christmas and New Years Eve

What about? Rodeos, cowboys, carnival rides, fried food and booze

Fiestas de los Diablitos

Where? Boruca

When? From December 30th to January 2nd

What about? Re-enact the fight between indigenous people and the Spanish