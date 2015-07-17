July 17th Was National Tattoo Day in the United States, but Who Says We Can’t Celebrate in Costa Rica?

We’ve rounded up some of the hottest tattoo parlors in the central valley to help you get your ink on pura vida-style!

Note: There are so many great tattoo shops in and around the Central Valley, we couldn’t possibly list them all here, but these seven stood out in the reviews around the web.

Boulevard Avenida 4, on the north side of Colegio de Señoritas, 2nd Floor of Tienda Insomnio, San Jose

www.retrostudio.tk

“Excellent, without words! Total Satisfaction. 100% Recommended. The tattoo they gave me was better than what I had dreamed!”

— Pamela Chaves Escamilla

“Excellent and very [affordable]!”

— Sam López

“100% recommended. I enjoyed talking with them during my first tattoo, it didn’t hurt even though it was very complicated.”

— Carlos Sandi Guzman

100m east and 50m north of Muñoz & Nanne, San Pedro

www.newskullstudio.com

“I have a tattoo done by Pecos from 4 years ago. 100% recommended. I’m going back soon for the next one.”

— Eder Zumbado

“The best place in east San Jose to get tattooed. Fully recommend Emerson”

“Very professional and very hygienic! I recommend it 100%.”

— Luis Vindas Rojas

100m east and 50m north of Muñoz & Nanne, San Pedro

Samsara on Facebook

“Ask for Moises! The best tattoo artist I’ve seen.

— Daniel Arroyo

“Great artists in color designs.”

— David Quirós

“Amazing tattoo shop and great tattoo artist.”

— Haldan González

Avenida 10, Calle 11, Paseo de los Estudiantes, San Jose

www.tattoo506.com

“Had a 3/4 sleeve and some touch up done by Hiram years ago and it still looks perfect!!!!!!”

— Sam Neighbors

“The treatment is excellent, and the work and professionalism even better.”

— Alexander Brenes

Next to Fischel Pharmacy, San Pedro

Facebook Page

“The best artists, very clean and organized… I’ll recommend it a 1000 times”

— Esteban Jimenez

““Of the best studios! Recommended 100%. All excellent artists, but I can vouch for Nefi!”

— Maria Ramirez Chavez

“I have 10 [tattoos] and all have been done by Charlie. The attention is the best, and they help you with whatever you need… Since the first tattoo you already feel like family…”

— Elí Gerardo Solórzano

25m east of Rio Bar & Restaurant, next to Subway, San Pedro www.stattoos.com

“Amazing art, wonderful people and excellent service. More than getting work done it’s like visiting friends.”

— Adrian Diaz

“Great art, Great people, Pura Vida place. You feel like home in this amazing place.”

— Berat Yardimci

De la entrada princiapal de la UNA en Heredia, 500 metros norte y 250 metros Oeste., 3011 Heredia, Costa Rica

www.sailorsgrave.com

“Best old school tattoos in CR, and the best people.”

— Carmen Arrieta

“Super professional, safe and cool designs! 100% recommended!”*

— Karolina Gonzalez

“Excellent shop! Néstor is definitely, in my opinion, THE BEST! … I recommend it 1000%, and of course to all sailors. Excellent art and excellent service.”

— Denisse Leysen Hidalgo