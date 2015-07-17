July 17th Was National Tattoo Day in the United States, but Who Says We Can’t Celebrate in Costa Rica?
We’ve rounded up some of the hottest tattoo parlors in the central valley to help you get your ink on pura vida-style!
Note: There are so many great tattoo shops in and around the Central Valley, we couldn’t possibly list them all here, but these seven stood out in the reviews around the web.
www.retrostudio.tk
“Excellent, without words! Total Satisfaction. 100% Recommended. The tattoo they gave me was better than what I had dreamed!”
“Excellent and very [affordable]!”
“100% recommended. I enjoyed talking with them during my first tattoo, it didn’t hurt even though it was very complicated.”
100m east and 50m north of Muñoz & Nanne, San Pedro
www.newskullstudio.com
“I have a tattoo done by Pecos from 4 years ago. 100% recommended. I’m going back soon for the next one.”
“The best place in east San Jose to get tattooed. Fully recommend Emerson”
“Very professional and very hygienic! I recommend it 100%.”
100m east and 50m north of Muñoz & Nanne, San Pedro
Samsara on Facebook
“Ask for Moises! The best tattoo artist I’ve seen.
“Great artists in color designs.”
“Amazing tattoo shop and great tattoo artist.”
Avenida 10, Calle 11, Paseo de los Estudiantes, San Jose
www.tattoo506.com
“Had a 3/4 sleeve and some touch up done by Hiram years ago and it still looks perfect!!!!!!”
“The treatment is excellent, and the work and professionalism even better.”
Next to Fischel Pharmacy, San Pedro
Facebook Page
“The best artists, very clean and organized… I’ll recommend it a 1000 times”
““Of the best studios! Recommended 100%. All excellent artists, but I can vouch for Nefi!”
“I have 10 [tattoos] and all have been done by Charlie. The attention is the best, and they help you with whatever you need… Since the first tattoo you already feel like family…”
25m east of Rio Bar & Restaurant, next to Subway, San Pedro
www.stattoos.com
“Amazing art, wonderful people and excellent service. More than getting work done it’s like visiting friends.”
“Great art, Great people, Pura Vida place. You feel like home in this amazing place.”
De la entrada princiapal de la UNA en Heredia, 500 metros norte y 250 metros Oeste., 3011 Heredia, Costa Rica
www.sailorsgrave.com
“Best old school tattoos in CR, and the best people.”
“Super professional, safe and cool designs! 100% recommended!”*
“Excellent shop! Néstor is definitely, in my opinion, THE BEST! … I recommend it 1000%, and of course to all sailors. Excellent art and excellent service.”