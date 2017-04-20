Build your surf trip to Costa Rica with Adventure.

One of the best-kept secrets of Costa Rica, Playa Avellanas is a surfing destination for experts only. With offshore waves that can reach up to five meters, this destination is not for those who are not made to live strong emotions. Located on a reef in small Hawaii as the locals call it, it is best surfed at low tide. In the southern part of Little Hawaii is El Parqueo, where the waves are longer and softer and less experienced surfers can try their luck. It is important to note that Playa Avellanas can not be reached by public transport; in this city, there are only a couple of cabins, quiet hotels, and surf retreats. Plan to go see the howler monkeys, a local pig named Lola and visit the famous beach bar, also called Lola.

