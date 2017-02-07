Jungle Jam organizers elated that the 2017 festival will be moving to new festival grounds right along the beach in downtown Jaco, Costa Rica. The festival which is headlined by Slightly Stoopid, the Reggae Rock group from Ocean Beach/San Diego and Thievery Corporation returns to the resort city March 9-12, 2017.

Featuring four days of continuous music and activities, this year’s line-up also includes Stick Figure, Twiddle, Fortunate Youth, Hirie, Mike Love, Rob Garza (DJ set,) Congo Sanchez, Organically Good Trio, Sonambulo, Santos Y Zurdo. Matt Carey, and Selecta Coco. The lineup has been rounded out with the recent additions of Ryan Montbleau solo and with Hayley Jane, Roots of Creation, Talawa. FEATherWOLF, Matos, Selecta Coco. Docta Rhythm Selecta and Cypher One.

Located next to the Best Western on Jaco Beach, the new Jungle Jam Festival Grounds will offer ample space for fans and performers alike. The festival will also include artists, artisan food vendors, fire dancers and more. The festival grounds will also include a secure VIP Camping area. Other VIP accommodations and camping facilities are just a short walk away.

“We’re very excited to bring Jungle Jam to the beach and downtown Jaco,” said festival producer Eric Freitas. “Jungle Jam will still have the same high-quality production values. We’ll have more room and we will be in the heart of Jaco. The new grounds will be much easier for people to enjoy everything that Jaco offers.”

Music will fill Jaco beginning Thursday, March 9 with an intimate artist showcase and traditional Costa Rican barbecue for VIP ticket holders. Main-stage performances run Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Each day at Jungle Jam starts with live music yoga on the beach. Then, attendees are encouraged to engage in one of the spectacular eco tours, sports adventures and excursions available, from zipline adventures across the rain forest to boat cruises to see crocodiles. Attendees can take surfing lessons or a trip to Manuel Antonio National Park. There is simply no better way to experience Costa Rica up close, often with the festival performers right next to you.

Festival passes start at just $175 and include weekend entry to the festival grounds and general camping. VIP packages start at $300 and include exclusive access to select after-hours concerts and other special events along with a variety of perks. Lodging, ground transportation, and meals can all be added on to all VIP packages. Early Bird Tico Passes are available starting at just $60 (*Cedula/ID required for admission.) Tico VIP packages start at just $199.

For more information, and to purchase Jungle Jam tickets and VIP packages, please visit: www.junglejam.com .